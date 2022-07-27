TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, a TCU football cornerback, has been named to his second preseason watch list. This time, the senior from Waco has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. Last week, he was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list for the nation’s best defensive back.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. The award was created in 1993 to complement the Heisman Trophy Award, which had never been presented to a defensive player at that time. It is named after Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski, a tackle, fullback, defensive end, offensive lineman, linebacker, and passer. He played for the University of Minnesota from 1927-1929 and the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

TCU legend Jerry Hughes was a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009. Hughes begins his 13th season in the NFL and his first with the Houston Texans.

Last year’s award went to Will Anderson, Jr. of Alabama, also on this year’s watch list. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Dillon Doyle (Baylor), Siaki Ika (Baylor), Brock Martin (Oklahoma State), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State), DeMarvion Overshown (Texas), Dante Stills (West Virginia), and Charles Woods (West Virginia).

A total of 85 defensive players representing 61 schools in all ten Division I FBS conferences and independents were named to this year’s preseason watch list. For the complete watch list, click here.

Hodges-Tomlinson has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team, along with teammate Quentin Johnston. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

He is a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 recipient. The senior from Waco, Texas, was a 2020 All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Despite teams consistently throwing away from him last season, Hodges-Tomlinson had a team-best seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also tied for the TCU lead with two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown in a 52-31 win at Texas Tech, which helped him earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. He was sixth on TCU in 2021 with 42 stops, more than his first two years combined (34). Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, he moved to safety midway through the Texas game when the Horned Frogs became thin at the position. He responded with a career-high ten tackles while forcing a fumble.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.