TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson Named To Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Last week, several TCU football players were named to the watch lists for various offensive awards. This week, it’s the defensive players’ turn. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, cornerback, was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list.

This award is presented annually to the nation’s best defensive back. It is based on performance on the field plus athletic ability and character. It is one of the National College Football Awards’ most coveted honors. The award was established in 1986 and is named after Jim Thorpe, a native Oklahoman who excelled in several sports, including two gold medals in the 1912 Olympic Games. In football, he played running back, punter and placekicker but shined in his role as a defensive back.

Two years ago, TCU’s Tre’von Moehrig won the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award. Moehrig now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. Last year’s award went to Coby Bryant of Cincinnati. Only one other player from a Big 12 school is on this year’s watch list - Julius Brents (Kansas State),

A total of 35 players representing ten conferences and one independent were named to this year’s preseason watch list. For the complete watch list, click here.

Hodges-Tomlinson has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team, along with teammate Quentin Johnston. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

He is a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 recipient. The senior from Waco, Texas, was a 2020 All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Despite teams consistently throwing away from him last season, Hodges-Tomlinson had a team-best seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also tied for the TCU lead with two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown in a 52-31 win at Texas Tech, which helped him earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. He was sixth on TCU in 2021 with 42 stops, more than his first two years combined (34). Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, he moved to safety midway through the Texas game when the Horned Frogs became thin at the position. He responded with a career-high ten tackles while forcing a fumble.

