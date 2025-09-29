Hoover: "We’ve got to find ways to be better.”
Following Friday’s 27-24 loss to Arizona State, Josh Hoover discussed TCU’s underwhelming offensive performance.
The Frogs managed just 271 total yards against the Sun Devils. That marks the team’s worst offensive production this season, granted, TCU amassed 489 yards or more in each of their previous three games. Hoover completed 62.5% of his passes for 242 yards. It was his first game since November 2024 without a touchdown pass and his first game this year throwing multiple interceptions.
Hoover said, “We got behind the sticks a little bit… put ourselves in trouble [with] bad plays on first down, penalties… things that just don’t help you win football games.”
Behind the sticks, indeed. TCU found themselves in several second-and-long situations after ineffective play-calling on first downs.
With that said, the Frogs found ways to score–early at least. “It’s unbelievable that we’ve scored as many points as we have, considering how many third-and-longs we’ve been in,” Hoover said. “The fact that we scored 17 points from overcoming four third-and-fifteens is unbelievable. We’ve just got to find ways to be better. Putting me at the top of the list, I got to do better on first down.”
What was truly difficult for TCU was the offense’s inability to get the rushing game going. The Frogs’ offensive line had no answer for the Sun Devils’ defensive line and linebackers. ASU sacked Hoover six times, registering 13 tackles for loss. They held the Frogs to 12 rushing yards, their lowest rushing total this season.
For the first time this season, TCU appeared one-dimensional. Eric McAlister, who won a pair of individual honors, was nonexistent. He started the game on the sidelines and hardly saw the field. Following the loss, Sonny Dykes explained that McAlister had picked up an injury in Friday’s walkthrough before Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Steven Johnson confirmed the wide receiver pulled his hamstring.
With no timetable for McAlister’s return, the Frogs will need to find ways to accelerate their offense. Jack Manjack IV led the receiving game with six catches for 83 yards, while DJ Rogers and Jordan Dwyer got involved. Not to mention, still without Kevorian Barnes, the Frogs' rushing game needs to find solutions.
What’s Next?
TCU will now turn its focus to the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) with a matchup on Saturday. The Buffaloes are coming off a 24-21 loss to No. 23 BYU. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.