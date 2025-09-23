Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced for TCU Versus Colorado
Monday afternoon, the Big 12 announced the kickoff time and TV schedule for TCU’s Week 6 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (2-2, 0-1 Big 12). Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on FOX.
Before Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes roll into Fort Worth, Sonny Dykes and the Frogs will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, Sept. 26. TCU versus Colorado will be the Frogs’ third home game of the season and first home conference game on the calendar.
TCU is already 2-0 at the Carter following wins against Abilene Christian and, most recently, SMU. It will also be TCU’s fourth night game of the year.
This season has been a work in progress for Colorado, though. With lots of talent from last year’s team going to the NFL, the Buffaloes have already tried starting Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub in what might be a season-long battle to find their QB1. Currently 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play, Colorado has played three games at home and one on the road.
They fell in their season-opener to No. 16 Georgia Tech before topping Delaware the following week. The Buffaloes then suffered a 36-20 road loss to Houston before getting their second win of the season in a home contest against Wyoming. Before the trip to Fort Worth, Colorado will host No. 25 BYU (3-0) on Saturday night.
For Colorado, it will be the program’s second road conference game of the season.
The history between TCU and Colorado is young, with the programs facing off for the first time in the 2022 season. The infamous season when Chandler Morris won the starting job before Max Duggan took the role back and led the Frogs to the National Championship.
The following season, Colorado came to Fort Worth and stunned the Frogs in their series opener. TCU was the overwhelming favorite before Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter outlasted the Frogs, 45-42. The Buffs would finish their last season in the Pac-12 with a 4-8 overall record and 1-8 in conference play.
The two teams did not meet in 2024, the Buffs' first year in the Big 12.
It will also be the third game between Sonny Dykes and Deion Sanders, which means there is certain to be outside noise. With that aspect, discipline and mentality will be at the forefront of the week’s preparation.
TCU will host Colorado on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.