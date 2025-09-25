How Can the Frogs Diminish the Sun Devils’ Rushing Game
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) are set for a battle in the desert when they travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).
Friday will mark the first true challenge for the Frogs when it comes to facing a ground attack. The Sun Devils average 406 yards per game on offense, including 219 rushing yards per contest. ASU has scored seven rushing touchdowns and averages 5.4 yards per carry.
Running back Raleek Brown has been the key. He has been dominant with 372 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the first four games. The junior is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and also poses a threat as a pass catcher.
Through the first three weeks, TCU has not faced a true rushing attack. With that said, the Frogs’ defense held their own. UNC only amassed 50 rushing yards while SMU generated just 94 yards. Abilene Christian, though, found success against TCU with 177 yards on the ground.
In addition to Brown’s running ability, quarterback Sam Leavitt can escape the pocket. In his midweek press conference Dykes alluded to the similarities between preparing for SMU’s Kevin Jennings last week and now for Leavitt. He said, “[Jennings] was more of a run around to throw. [Leavitt] is more of a runner. He is very effective. He is very fast. He is very elusive.”
Leavitt has rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns. His season-long run came in the Sun Devils’ first game of the season–a 52-yard touchdown run against Northern Arizona University.
The key against Arizona State is limiting the chunk play. Leavitt will inevitably be on the move, but TCU will need to keep his gains to a minimum.
One crucial aspect for the TCU defense is getting Zach Chapman back. Chapman played against UNC and ACU but missed the Iron Skillet due to injury. Last season, as a redshirt freshman, Chapman played in all 13 games for the Frogs, totalling 24 tackles. He was tied second on the team with three sacks and was a Second-Team Freshman All-American (The Athletic).
What’s Next?
TCU versus ASU is the most exciting Big 12 matchup on this weekend’s slate by far. The two favorites to win the conference are battling it out as the Frogs look to remain undefeated. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at Mountain America Stadium and will be televised on FOX.