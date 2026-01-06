TCU Acquires Intriguing Deep-Threat WR from South Alabama

Amid several transfer portal moves for the Horned Frogs, wide receiver Jeremy Scott becomes the next man to commit to TCU.

Scott finished what was an exciting redshirt freshman season after sitting out all of the 2024 season. He hauled in 24 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns–that was done in just five games. So, the key that makes him so intriguing? His speed and downfield threat.

The Mississippi native ranked 28th in the nation with an average of 17.4 yards per catch. His longest catch of the season was a 74-yard house call against Georgia State in late October. That day, he caught three passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. The following week, Scott caught a season-high six passes for 102 yards and a score.

He was a three-star prospect out of Callaway High School in Jackson, MS, where he scored 15 touchdowns as a senior. He was an All-State honoree and a one-time Blitz 16 Player of the Week. Scott had several in-state offers out of high school, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Jackson State. His out-of-state offers rolled in in abundance, as he received additional offers from Austin Peay, Tulane, Arkansas State, Grambling State, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Alcorn State, UNLV, Yale, Georgia State, Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Toledo, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Akron, and Coastal Carolina.

He originally committed to Ole Miss in March 2023, before decommitting in December 2023. A few months later, he committed to play with the South Alabama Jaguars.

Assessing TCU Football’s Transfer Portal Acquisitions

Up to this point, Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs have brought in Noah McKinney (OL), Jaden Craig (QB), Jeremy Scott (WR), Landon Walker (RB), Jacob Fields (S), Michael Short (LB), and John Hoyet Chance (P). The program has been incredibly intentional with its acquisitions as they work toward an exciting 2026 season.

In addition to losing Josh Hoover to the transfer portal, upcoming receivers Jordyn Bailey and Gekyle Baker left the program as well. That provides key opportunities for Scott to step in and make an impact, alongside the likes of Dozie Ezukanma, Terry Shelton, and Ed Small. Bringing in McKinney from Oklahoma State will hopefully bolster and stabilize the TCU offensive line.

The Frogs have made a considerable push to find the right players for their program, in addition to hand-picking critical figures to fill coaching vacancies. Bringing in the likes of Gordon Sammis (offensive coordinator), Brad Robbins (quarterbacks coach), and Antonio Wilcox (running backs coach) will be a big change for the program, but a clear step forward toward competing for a Big 12 title.

With a solid handful of incoming transfers and a talented group of freshmen entering the program, the TCU Horned Frogs are looking primed for an exciting 2026 season.

