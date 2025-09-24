Keys to the Game: The Frogs and Sun Devils Battle in a Desert Dogfight
Big 12 Conference play is officially here, and there may not be a better game on the weekend slate than No. 24 TCU (3-0) versus Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). The Big 12 favorites will clash for the first time in 49 years as Sonny Dykes and the Frogs travel to Tempe, AZ, for a late-night kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT.
The Frogs are rolling after a 35-24 win over the SMU Mustangs, but will have a tough battle against the Sun Devils whose offense averages 406.0 yards per game. It is by far the toughest test the Frogs have seen this season.
Play Clean Football and Win the Turnover Battle:
As TCU opens conference play against the reigning Big 12 Champions, they will have to tighten up the penalties. Against SMU on Saturday the Frogs were flagged for nine penalties for 65 yards. Following the Iron Skillet victory, Dykes said, “We did some good things, but you can’t throw a pick in the endzone, and then you can’t stop them in a critical situation and get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That’s what losing football teams do.”
He continued, “And we were able to overcome those things today, but we can’t do that on Friday. So we got a lot of things to learn.”
When it comes to turnovers, the Frogs are 24-4 under Sonny Dykes when winning the turnover battle. This season, the Frogs have forced five turnovers and are plus-two in the turnover margin. The Sun Devils, though, have done exceptionally well when it comes to takeaways.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown three interceptions, and while ASU has fumbled twice, they have recovered both loose balls. From the defensive standpoint, the Sun Devils had forced five fumbles and recovered four, while registering two picks.
For TCU to win the turnover battle, the offense must play clean football while the defense forces pressure on Leavitt, who has been sacked eight times this season.
Diminish the Sun Devils' Ground Game:
Friday will be the first time the Frogs have seen a truly talented rushing game. Spearheaded by Raleek Brown, the Sun Devils average 219 yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry.
Brown has tallied 80 yards or more in three games this season and has broken the century mark twice. He has racked up 372 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
The Frogs are coming off a strong week defensively, where they held the Mustangs to just 94 rushing yards, but will have a true test against the Sun Devils on Friday.
What’s Next?
The Horned Frogs will look to remain undefeated as they begin Big 12 play against the Sun Devils at 8:00 p.m. CT from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ. The game will be televised on FOX.