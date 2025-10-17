How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates When TCU Hosts Baylor
The first game ever played between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears was all the way back in 1899, and the game ended in an enthralling 0-0 tie. TCU didn't get its first win in the series until the 10th matchup between the two programs in November of 1904, when the Frogs bested the Bears 5-0 in Waco.
The last time TCU and Baylor squared off, the game had a combined 71 points scored. Football has come a long way since 1899, and so has this "Revivalry" or the "Bluebonnet Battle" or whatever we are calling it these days. The Horned Frogs hold the series lead by a count of 59-53-7, and the next edition of the series kicks off on Saturday in Fort Worth.
Both squads enter the matchup 4-2. Baylor is 2-1 in conference play while TCU is 1-2.
TCU vs. Baylor - Game Details
Date: Saturday, October 18
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas
Kickoff Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
Television: ESPN 2 with Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse, and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread.
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be added a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU vs. Baylor - Game Notes
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (343.0 yards per game) and TCU quarterback Josh Hoover (315.5 yards per game) are number one and two nationally in passing yards per game.
Saturday's matchup between TCU and Baylor will be the 121st meeting between the two schools. It is the most-played rivalry in the state of Texas.
The Horned Frogs have won eight of the last ten games against Baylor. In that stretch, there have been two overtime games and six one-score finishes. Two of the last three games have ended in walk-off field goals for both sides.
The TCU-Baylor rivalry is one of four protected rivalries in the Big 12.