Chasing a Dream – The Story of a True Horned Frog

It has been a long road for TCU tight end Chase Curtis, who will play the final college football game of his career on Tuesday at the 2025 Alamo Bowl.

This season marks Curtis’ eighth year in college athletics after what has been a truly unique and remarkable career. Originally from Pittsburg, Kansas, he was a three-sport athlete and first-team all-state selection for the Purple Dragons in football, basketball, and baseball.

Before his football career as a Horned Frog, Curtis played two seasons at Neosho County Community College. But after his sophomore year was cut short due to COVID-19, it was time for a switch.

He joined TCU in the fall of 2020 but rarely saw the field. Primarily playing on special teams, Curtis played in each of the final three games of the 2020 season, recording a pair of tackles against both Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech.

Due to injury, Curtis was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season. After serving his medical redshirt season looking on the sidelines, he earned a scholarship in 2022. He became a vital piece on TCU’s special teams unit in the magical season that led to a National Championship appearance against Georgia.

Chase Curtis (81) was selected by the National Football Foundation's Gridiron Club of Dallas as TCU's 2025 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. | TCU Athletics

He continued to strain and stay the course and was named the second-string tight end behind Jared Wiley. Curtis had 15 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in his first eight games in 2023, but once again, the tight end was sidelined for the rest of the season after injury.

In 2024, Curtis earned the honor of being named team captain. He featured in each of TCU's first four games of the season, but suffered a season-ending injury against SMU.

But now in 2025, Curtis has played the first full season of his career. He has appeared in every game this season and started the regular season finale against Cincinnati. He has totaled 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Ahead of the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday, Curtis discussed what being at TCU means to him.

“It's been a dream come true. It's crazy whenever I talk to people outside about how long I've been in college, but I wouldn't want it any other way. TCU means the world to me,” he said.

Curtis continued, “These guys mean the world to me. They've been with me through everything, all the ups, the lows, and just getting one more opportunity here to spend the week with them, and just to get to represent TCU one more time means the world to me.”

Staying healthy has been the biggest struggle for Curtis, and after persevering through several injuries, he is incredibly grateful and proud.

Curtis’ story and journey are among the few that exist in this era of college football. With the transfer portal and NIL, players tend to jump schools multiple times throughout their careers. It would have been easy for Curtis to run, but instead, he stayed the course and chased the dream. Now he will look to write his name in the history books when the Frogs compete for the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will take on the No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 10) on Tuesday, December 30 at the Alamodome. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

