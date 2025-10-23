How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates When TCU Looks to Get a Win in Morgantown
TCU has beaten West Virginia once since 2018 and has only won in Morgantown three times since 2012, when both teams joined the Big 12. The simple fact is that West Virginia is a tough place to play, regardless of how good the Mountaineers' team is.
The story will be the same on Saturday. The Mountaineers are 2-5, and both wins came at home. TCU, on the other hand, hasn't won a game on the road since September 1, when the Horned Frogs handled Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Since then, TCU blew a 17-point lead at Arizona State and lost to Kansas State in Manhattan by 13 points.
Last time the two teams squared off at West Virginia (October 29, 2022), TCU won 41-31. The Horned Frogs have not won two straight games in Morgantown since 2012 and 2014, both of which were one-point wins.
TCU enters Saturday's matchup with a 5-2 record and is 2-2 in Big 12 play while West Virginia has a 2-5 record and is winless in conference play.
TCU at West Virginia - Game Details
Date: Saturday, October 25
Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. CT
Television: ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Craig Haubert
Radio: Horned Frogs Sports Network KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.
FOLLOW LIVE! (Link will be added a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU at West Virginia - Game Notes
In each of the last three meetings between TCU and West Virginia, the visiting school has won each matchup.
Saturday will be the 13th time in program history that the Horned Frogs have played on October 25. TCU is 5-7 on that date. The last time TCU played on October 25 was in 2014, when the Frogs beat Texas Tech 82-47. TCU has won its last three games played on October 25.
TCU enters the game leading the Big 12 in turnovers gained with 14. The team ranks eighth nationally in the same category.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover leads the country in points responsible for (138).