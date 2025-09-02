Killer Frogs

It's Halftime in Chapel Hill. Here's What's Happened So Far

The season is underway. TCU leads North Carolina 20-7 at the half.

Barry Lewis

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The 2025 season is officially underway. After lots of off-season hype, the Bill Belichick-led Tar Heels and the Horned Frogs have played the first 30 minutes of the season. After an opening drive that put UNC on the board with a touchdown, TCU dominated after that and leads 20-7 at the half.

First Half Highlights - TCU at North Carolina:

TCU won the toss and deferred to the second half. The offense came out strong. A 9-yard rush by Caleb Hood to start the drive, a 39-yard pass to Jordan Shipp, and an 8-yard run by Hood into the endzone highlighted the drive. It only took UNC 3:59 to drive the 83 yards to get on the board.

Score: TCU 0- UNC 7, 10:55 1st Quarter

TCU's first play of the season was a 12-yard pass from Josh Hoover to Eric McAlister. That drive, though, would stall a few plays later, and the Frogs were forced to punt. The defense showed up on the next possession, including an 8-yard sack by Zach Chapman. UNC would punt with a 4th and 21.

TCU would start the next drive at their own 42. It only took six plays, ending with a 27-yard toss to Jordan Dwyer for the Frogs to tie the game.

Score: TCU 7- UNC 7, 4:01st Quarter

The Tar Heels 3-and-out, gaining no yards on their next possession. TCU would start on their own 30-yard line. After 13 plays, Kyle Lemmermann would enter the game and made his first field goal of the season, a 32-yard field goal attempt.

Score: TCU 10 - UNC 7, 11:13 2nd Quarter

TCU's defense once again shut down Gio Lopez and the UNC offense. The Tar Heels only managed one yard on that possession. In the Tar Heels' three drives after the opening touchdown drive, they netted -10 yards.

On their next drive, TCU would start at their own 32. The Frogs were driving and had a 3rd and 4 at the UNC 23. Hoover's pass was tipped by Jordyn Bailey in the air and was intercepted by Kaleb Cost. UNC took over at their own 19 yard line. At this point in the game TCU had run twice as many plays as UNC had (33 to 16).

On the next drive, on 3rd down, TCU's Bud Clark would intercept Gio Lopez for a 25-yard pick-six. Clark would incur an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play. This was Clark's 12th career interception.

Score: TCU 17 - UNC 7, 3:57 2nd Quarter

North Carolina converted a first down on its next possession thanks to a 10-yard run by Benjamin Hall. That was all they could muster, and they punted a few plays later.

TCU started the final drive of the half on their own 21-yard line. After eight plays, Lemmermann would come out and add three more points for TCU with a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

Score: TCU 20 - UNC 7: 0:00 2nd Quarter

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with the ball
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Halftime Score - TCU 20 - UNC 7

Key Players of the First Half:

  • Kevorian Barnes - TCU's leading rusher of the half. He ran 36 yards on nine carries and also had three catches for 21 yards.
  • Bud Clark - Grabbed his 12th career interception for a 25-yard pick-six
  • Jordyn Dwyer - Caught the 27-yard pass in the 1st quarter to put the Frogs on the board. He's the Frogs' leading receiver with 92 yards on seven carries.
  • Caleb Hood - Leading rusher for UNC. He ran 33 yards on eight carries and scored UNC's only touchdown.
  • Josh Hoover - He was very efficient in the first half, going 20-for-25 for 193 yards and one touchdown. He did have the one interception.
  • Gio Lopez - Went 2-for-6 and only yards. He also had -11 rushing yards.
  • DJ Rogers - Had 39 yards on four carries
  • Jordan Shipp - UNC's only player to catch a ball in the first half. He had two catches for 5 yards.

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

Total

TCU

7

13

20

UNC

7

0

7

Team Stats

TCU

UNC

First Downs

12

4

Third Down Efficiency

4-7

0-5

Fourth Down Efficiency

0-0

0-0

Total Yards

247

103

Passing Yards

193

58

Rushing Yards

54

45

Turnovers

1

0

Times Sacked

0

1

Penalties

3-35

2-20

