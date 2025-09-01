It's Game Day! Our Staff Makes Their Predictions - North Carolina vs. TCU
We made it! Game Day has arrived. In a few short hours, the TCU Horned Frogs will kick off the much-anticipated 2025 season. We will finally get to see this team in action.
TCU takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels as the Bill Belichick era begins in Chapel Hill. The game is at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN.
This will only be the fourth meeting between the two programs. The Tar Heels have won all three previous meetings. The last meeting was in Fort Worth in 1997, with UNC, who was ranked No. 5 at the time, winning 31-10.
These same two teams will kick off the 2026 season, as well, when they meet in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on August 29, 2026.
Our staff is almost nearly unanimous in picking TCU to win this one. Our average margin is nine points.
Staff Predictions - TCU at Cincinnati
Andrew Bauhs - UNC 24-23
Barry Lewis - TCU 31-24
Brett Gibbons - TCU 34-20
Carson Wersal - TCU 34-21
Davis Wilson - TCU 2-20
Ian Napetian - TCU 31-27
JD Andress - TCU 34-23
Mac Walters - TCU 34-24
Nate Cross - TCU 35-24
Nick Girimonte - TCU 31-20
Ryann Zeller - TCU 28-20
Ryder Solberg - TCU 27-24
Tori Couch - TCU 24-14
Zion Trammell - TCU 31-24
Previewing the TCU at North Carolina Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
TCU Football Opponent Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina football has a new leader – perhaps you've heard. Let's preview TCU's Week 1 opponent, the UNC Tar Heels.
TCU vs. North Carolina Week One Preview
The Horned Frogs travel to Chapel Hill to take on the newly led Bill Belichick Tar Heels in a standalone game.
Belichick, North Carolina await TCU in Week 1
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, players talk about the season opener at North Carolina during the weekly presser.
How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - TCU at North Carolina
Follow the game on TV, radio, streaming, or on the fan forum.
College Football Tour visits North Carolina and Kenan Stadium
As TCU ventures to Chapel Hill, College Football Tour shares the Tarheel experience as part of the journey to document gameday at all 136 FBS stadiums.
Cade Bennett - The Driving Force Of The TCU Offensive Line
The return of Cade Bennett has brought value to one of the Frogs' biggest struggles from 2024.
Keys to the Game: TCU Football Takes on the Tar Heels
The Frogs are favored in their season opener against the Tar Heels, but here is what TCU will have to do in order to get a win in Chapel Hill.
No Depth Chart, Plenty of Questions: Who Will Start for the Tar Heels?
With the beginning of the college football season, both programs are keeping their hand hidden ahead of a primetime season-opener. Who could be starting for the Tarheels on Monday?
Know Your Foe: North Carolina Football Players to Watch
Key players from the Tar Heels to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.
TCU versus North Carolina kicks off on Monday, September 1 at 7 p.m. CT from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and can be seen on ESPN.