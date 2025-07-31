Josh Hoover Named To The Maxwell Award Pre-Season Watchlist
As fall camps begin around the country for teams, so do the pre-season award watch lists, including one of college football's most prestigious distinctions.
The Maxwell Award is given to the nation's best all-around college football player, and it is different from the Heisman Award. Last year, the award was given to Boise State's Ashton Jeany, and the year before that, it was given to Michael Penix Jr.
The Horned Frogs quarterback was one of 15 players from the Big 12 selected to the watchlist, and was the only member from TCU selected.
Joining Elite Company
The Horned Frogs have only had one player win the award in their program's history: Davey O"Brien, who won the second-ever Maxwell Award.
Having already broken the school record for passing yards in a season last year with 3,949, and finishing with 31 total touchdowns on the season, Hoover could have an even better 2025.
With a whole spring camp under his belt, unlike last season when he was dealing with a shoulder injury, the game has seemed to slow down for the TCU signal caller. And with an improved running game that should take pressure off of him, cutting down on his interception rate, the third-year quarterback having an even better season this year isn't out of the realm of possibilities.
Hoover turned down offers from Tennessee, which came calling after their quarterback left for the transfer portal, but the Rockwall native believes in Sonny Dykes and TCU, and for that, he could be rewarded.
The Horned Frogs kick off their season September 1 in Chapel Hill against North Carolina.