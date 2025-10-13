Josh Hoover Wants To See Changes, Starting With Himself
Following Saturday’s loss in Manhattan, Josh Hoover was vocal in his press conference about his performance against Kansas State. The Frogs suffered their second loss in the last three games and their second conference loss of the season. It continues the trend of TCU struggling in hostile road environments.
First, it was in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and now it is in Manhattan against the Wildcats. With a tough slate for the second half of the season, Hoover looked at himself in the mirror and committed himself to making adjustments.
“If I’m not going to be consistently a really good player for us, then we’re going to have a tough time winning games, and that’s part of playing quarterback. I have to show up every week and play really, really good–that’s my job,” Hoover said. “Today, I felt like I did that at times, but I just didn’t do it consistently enough for us to win.”
Hoover completed 26-of-47 for 376 yards and three touchdowns, including an 85-yard touchdown pass to Eric McAlister. Sonny Dykes said that TCU was forced to abandon the rushing game, despite it working, because the team fell behind too quickly. Hoover threw the most pass attempts in a game this season, but completed just 55.3% of his passes, his second-lowest completion percentage of the season, and threw two interceptions.
Hoover was not sharp enough. From decision-making to errant throws, the Frogs’ quarterback never found his groove. But it wasn’t only Hoover, as the TCU offense failed to execute. There were four dropped passes, including a fumble on a backwards pass to Ed Small that resulted in a scoop-and-score for the Wildcats.
Following the game, Hoover said, “We’re just not on the same page. We’ve got to make some changes. I’ve got to make some changes. I’ve got to play better and hold our guys to a higher level of accountability.”
No matter how you look at the loss, the Frogs never gave themselves the chance to win. TCU committed eight penalties for 59 yards in addition to turning the ball over three times. Now under Dykes, the Frogs are 6-11 when losing the turnover battle and 25-4 when winning it.
Dykes said, “We got in our own way. It took us too long to get our best players involved. Once we did, they made plays, but we’ve got to do a better job of getting those guys involved earlier in the football game.”
What’s Next?
TCU (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) will have to flush this loss and turn the page to next Saturday’s homecoming matchup against the Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1 Big 12). Coming off a bye week, the Bears have already begun their preparation for TCU. Their last game was a 35-34 win over Kansas State back on Oct. 4.
The game will kick off at 11:00 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.