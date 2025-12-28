USC Shorthanded as TCU Aims To Take Advantage

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) have a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of a No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 10) team that is facing critical inactives on both sides of the football.

The Trojan offense ranked second in the Big 10 this season with 471.6 yards per game, piecing together the best passing offense in the conference in Luke Huard’s first season as offensive coordinator, but they will be without their top three leading receivers come Tuesday.

Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, alongside tight end Lake McRee, have all opted out of the Trojans’ bowl game upon declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. The terrific trio of receivers combined for 2,351 yards, which accounts for 65.9% of the USC passing offense.

Lemon finished his third year as a Trojan with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had the fourth-most receiving yards in the nation and averaged 96.3 yards per game. The junior continued to flourish with quarterback Jayden Maiava, posting three multi-touchdown games and five 100+ receiving yard performances.

While Lane didn’t carry as much volume as Lemon, he certainly produced for the Trojans. The junior wide receiver posted 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 67.7 yards per game and 15.2 yards per reception. As for the senior tight end McRee, he caught for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition to three critical receivers, the Trojans will be missing two starting offensive linemen. Left tackle Elijah Paige and center Kilian O’Connor. Paige suffered injuries against Michigan, while O’Connor faced knocks after a loss to Illinois later in the season.

It doesn’t end there for USC as its starting defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart had played through a stress fracture in his foot all season long, but will miss the Alamo Bowl. The freshman posted 11 sacks en route to a dominant first season with the Trojans. In addition to Stewart, safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry have opted out and declared for the NFL Draft.

What Does This Mean for TCU?

Well, it is business as usual for Andy Avalos and his defense, that have shown tremendous improvement in the defensive coordinator’s second season in Fort Worth. They will have an opportunity to dominate the line of scrimmage with a depleted Trojan offensive line, as well as pressure young receivers who will be taking vital snaps.

Offensively, look for Ken Seals and Eric McAlister to link up early and often, as the Frogs look to pick apart the Trojan defense.

How to Watch the 2025 Alamo Bowl:

The 2025 Alamo Bowl is set for Tuesday, December 30, with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. CT from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

