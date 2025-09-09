Keys to the Game: How the Frogs Can Fend off the Wildcats
Purple will flood Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday as the TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) kick off their home opener against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (1-1). It will mark 294 days since TCU's last home game, and with how the Frogs dominated in North Carolina to open the season, fans can hardly contain their excitement.
Josh Hoover was simply impressive, earning his way to the No. 1 spot in CBS’s David Cobb’s College Football QB Power Rankings released on Sep. 3. Other skill players, including Jordan Dwyer and Kevorian Barnes, highlighted TCU's toppling of the Tar Heels.
Coming off an early bye week, the Frogs will look to continue their momentum into a date with the Wildcats.
Spread the Ball Offensively
A crucial part of TCU’s win, the Frogs are looking to build upon was Josh Hoover’s ability to spread the ball in the passing game. He found eight different receivers for 284 yards and two touchdown passes.
With Eric McAlister being heavily marked, Hoover turned to Jordan Dwyer. The junior transfer from Idaho hauled in nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown in his TCU debut. The way the TCU offense produced in various ways, with perhaps their main target being covered, shows how versatile and deep this aerial attack can be.
DJ Rogers got several looks, including five catches for 43 yards, tying his career-high.
Spreading the ball offensively also means using your tailbacks effectively. While Kevorian Barnes had himself a dominant season opener, Nate Palmer, Jeremy Payne, Trent Battle, and Jon Denman played significant roles in the ground attack as well. Palmer rushed for 61 yards while Payne and Battle chalked up 28 yards apiece, and Denman for 26.
Take Care of the Football
One phase Abilene Christian will look to exploit is the turnover battle. With a less multifaceted offense and defense, the Wildcats will look to make up ground in different ways. ACU forced three turnovers in their 28-20 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, and that is exactly what their game plan will be against the Frogs.
The Wildcats will not overpower TCU offensively, or even be a stonewall defense the Frogs cannot overcome, but they will play fiercely and intentionally, trying to force loose balls and rushed throws by Hoover.
Limit Javon Gipson to Minimal Gains
The largest offensive threat the Wildcats pose is senior wide receiver Javon Gipson. Standing 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Gipson could prove problematic. Gipson leads ACU with 155 receiving yards, averaging 15.5 yards per reception.
He hauled in three catches for 73 yards against Tulsa in their season opener before reeling in seven receptions for 82 yards on Saturday against SFA. Gipson has yet to score a touchdown this year, but remains the go-to target for quarterback Stone Earle.
If the Frogs want to shut down the Lumberjacks' aerial threat, it begins with stopping Gipson.