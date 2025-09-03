Does TCU Have the Most Dynamic Running Back in the Big 12?
After a dominant Week One performance, Kevorian Barnes has an intriguing case to become the most dynamic running back in the Big 12 and a robust back in the nation.
Entering the season, it was unclear who would emerge as the Frogs' primary running back. While TCU brought in a pair of freshmen in Jon Denman and Nate Palmer, Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne both returned as well. But following an 11-carry night for 113 yards and a touchdown, Barnes has surfaced as a suitable option as the primary ball carrier.
Barnes said after the game, "Just come out here and to come to a program and be loved and brought in to get opportunities to make some plays, it's just an amazing feeling."
To the naked eye, Barnes shows incredible signs of becoming one of the most dynamic backfield threats in the Big 12 and the nation. Coming in at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, his stature, size, and running style are more than reminiscent of 12-year NFL pro Marshawn Lynch.
Barnes showed the vision and explosiveness to split the gap and be a north-south runner, while also displaying his ability to bounce to the outside. He can break tackles, maintain momentum to gain extra yardage and even change direction with ease.
With his size, Barnes can affect the game even without running the football. Sonny Dykes said, "We felt like he was going to be a tough guy to tackle and a powerful back... He ran tough. He's a really good blocker and does a great job in pass protection."
Barnes announced himself with an explosive 75-yard house call to open the second half against the UNC Tar Heels on Monday night. According to Reel Analytics, his top speed came in at 20.9 mph, putting him as the fifth-fastest running back in Week One.
That was, by no stretch of the imagination, the nail in the coffin for Bill Belichick’s men. It was the first play back from the half and Barnes found the gap, exploded downfield and gave the Frogs a 19-point lead. Barnes’ 113 yards marks the first time a Frogs running back had eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game since Emani Bailey registered 150 at Oklahoma in the 2023 season.
Now a senior at TCU after spending four years at UTSA, the Texas native erupted for 845 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and 65.0 yards per game with the Roadrunners, and was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year after chugging his way to a season-high 175 yards in the championship game against North Texas.
After a down season in 2024, Barnes can establish his presence in the most physical conference in all of college football.
It is obviously still too early to make an accurate projection of TCU as a team and players on an individual level, but one thing is for sure: if Barnes continues to receive adequate reps in the backfield, he will be well on his way to becoming one of the nation's most exciting running backs of the season.