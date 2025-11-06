Keys To Silencing The Cyclones On Saturday
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will return to Amon G. Carter Stadium to host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) Saturday afternoon. Sonny Dykes said in his midweek press conference that the Frogs’ bye week came at the perfect time, which has allowed the team to enter Saturday’s contest almost fully healthy.
The Frogs will need all that on Saturday when they look to overcome one of the grittiest, toughest, and most physical teams in the nation.
Win the Line of Scrimmage:
In what is guaranteed to be another bout between Big 12 foes, physicality will play a large role in the team’s success. Against West Virginia, the Horned Frogs only compiled 96 yards rushing. Fortunately for the Frogs, the Cyclones have surrendered the sixth-most rushing yards in the conference, allowing 153.8 per game to opposing teams.
With that being said, winning the line of scrimmage doesn’t only count for the offensive side of the football, but more importantly, the defensive line. Iowa State is also one of the most potent rushing teams in the Big 12, averaging 164.6 yards per game. They are tied for fourth in the conference with 19 rushing touchdowns.
Running back Carson Hansen has rushed for 613 yards this season and four touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 76.6 yards per game. He is the Cyclones’ go-to when it comes to the ground game, and he will be a point of emphasis for the Frogs to try and neutralize on Saturday.
3rd-Down Efficiency:
What has hurt the TCU defense throughout this season will continue to be one of the most crucial aspects heading into Saturday. TCU’s last game against West Virginia, the Frogs held the Mountaineers to going just 3-of-14 on third-down conversions.
Iowa State is a team that will try to string together long drives. Therefore, it puts pressure on the TCU offense to produce in its limited opportunities. As a result, the Frogs’ defense must get stops on third down or force the Cyclones into long yardage situations early in drives. If the Frogs cannot keep the chains from moving on Saturday, it will be a long day for the defense.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The Frogs will look to remain undefeated at home this Saturday against the Cyclones. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.