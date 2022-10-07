Keys to the Game: TCU at University of Kansas

The Horned Frogs are coming off an impressive victory over the University of Oklahoma, beating the Sooners 55-24. This tremendous win, led by quarterback Max Duggan, saw the Frogs jump into the AP rankings for the first time since 2019, placing at No. 17 in the nation.

As TCU prepares for the undefeated No. 19 Jayhawks, these are the pivotal aspects of the game the Horned Frogs must dominate to move to 5-0 and deliver Kansas its first loss of the season.

Contain Jalon Daniels

Leading the Jayhawks to their first 5-0 start since 2009, quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to impress as he continues his absolute tear this season. He’s been especially lethal in both the air and ground game, which the Horned Frogs will have to contain in order to secure their fifth win of the season.

In terms of the passing game, Daniels is an incredibly accurate and efficient quarterback. His 68% completion percentage sees him averaging 196.6 yards per game, all the while he has 11 passing touchdowns this season. Against the University of Houston, Daniels assaulted the Cougars’ defense, finding the end zone three times in the air and twice on the ground when he rushed for 123 yards. Following this breakout performance, Daniels exploded for 324 passing yards and four touchdowns against Duke at the end of September. He also accumulated 83 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with it.

While the Daniels’ passing game is something to look out for, his ability on the ground is just as dangerous. This season he has 46 carries for 329 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. To go with that, he has five rushing touchdowns as well. It will be an imperative for the TCU defense to pressure, contain, and limit Daniels to remain in the pocket

The quarterback from Lawndale, California continues to make his mark on the college football world this season and will be a tough, but manageable task to handle for the Horned Frogs defense.

Establish the Running Game

While Max Duggan and the passing game has been exceptional throughout this early season, it is the Horned Frogs ground game that will have to make its mark on the game from the offset.

Since the Frogs’ first game against the University of Colorado, their running game has proven one of the best in the country as they average 251.8 yards per game (6th in the nation according to ESPN). The Horned Frogs are averaging an astonishing seven yards per carry, second only to the University of Alabama.

The TCU offensive line, which has played an immense role in the success of the ground game, has allowed for Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado to find gaps to exploit. Miller has found the endzone in each of the four games this season, exploding for massive performances against SMU and OU. While Miller had 17 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown, he feasted the following week with 13 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners.

Despite only averaging 45.5 yards per game, Demercado has found the endzone four times this season and will look to continue to provide a second, yet crucial rushing option. The Horned Frogs also have junior transfer from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Emani Bailey as a third option.

Win the Turnover Game

As both the Horned Frogs and the Jayhawks have prolific offenses that are likely certain to put up an abundance of points on Saturday, the game may very well come down to who wins the turnover game.

TCU has four interceptions and one fumble recovery this season so far, and it will be crucial for the defense to follow through with yet another week of blistering tackles and hits. On the other side of the ball, the Jayhawks have four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. While their defense has come in clutch, they have also fumbled the ball four times on offense, which is something the Horned Frogs defense will want to be aware of going into Saturday’s contest.

Taye Barber (4) bolts into the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. TCU Athletics

An exciting match-up awaits as Head Coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will look to start 5-0 for the first time since 2017 when they take on Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Blue Wings Rising site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.