Keys to the Game: TCU vs. Long Island University
TCU Football will return to Amon G. Carter Stadium after piecing together a season-opening victory at Stanford a week prior. Sonny Dykes and Co. will host the Long Island University Sharks, who lost 27-21 to Albany last week.
The Frogs' victory against Stanford wasn’t the cleanest, but they made the necessary adjustments at halftime to control the second half against the Cardinal. A game against an opponent like Long Island will give the Frogs a chance to zero in and get right in the spots they struggled.
Minimize Penalties
A red flag flashed by the Frogs against Stanford was the unnecessary discipline penalties. Early in the game, the team seemed overzealous, often leading to crucial flags. Bailing teams out on a 3rd and long is not acceptable, especially when it is due to a facemask or unnecessary roughness calls, as seen against Stanford.
While this was an issue last week, TCU made adjustments throughout the game to improve on their early mishaps. With that being said, some of the calls can be attributed to players being excited and amped for the first game of the season or even wanting to set the tone early.
TCU will be hungry to set the tone come Saturday, but it will have to be done keeping in mind how destructive penalties can be.
Red Zone Efficiency
Playing a team like Long Island will also present TCU with the opportunity to refine its red zone offense. The team struggled with red zone efficiency all throughout last season and even left valuable points off the board due to turnovers and lack of execution against Stanford.
Red zone efficiency doesn’t just refer to scoring, but also ball safety. Too many times last season the Frogs committed turnovers close to the end zone. For TCU, the red zone is a spot with little room for error.
Stretch the Passing Game
Perhaps the most important key for TCU is to stretch the passing game. When TCU struggled offensively against Stanford, it was often due to the short passing game. Josh Hoover had numerous passes that would go for anywhere between five and eight yards, which shrunk the field and made it jam-packed with receivers and defenders.
The minute TCU stretched the field with Savion Williams, J.P. Richardson, and Jack Bech, not only was the Frogs' offense multi-dimensional, but they were able to get the running game going as well.
TCU’s offense starts with the passing game. If they can stretch the field, then it will undoubtedly open up running lanes for Cam Cook and Trey Sanders.
