Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced for TCU Versus Baylor
The Big 12 has announced the kickoff time and TV schedule for the TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears matchup on Saturday, Oct. 18. TCU will play its homecoming game at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
TCU is now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play after a gritty victory over Colorado this past weekend. Before a homecoming matchup against their in-state rivals, the Frogs will hit the road for what will be a tough road test against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-4, 1-2 Big 12).
The rivalry game marks the 121st all-time meeting between the Frogs and the Bears. TCU holds the all-time lead with a 59-54-7 record. The Frogs will look to avenge the Bears, who nabbed a 37-34 victory on a game-winning field goal at McLane Stadium last October.
The good news for the Frogs is that they have won eight of the last 10 matchups, including four of the last five and each of the last two home affairs.
It will mark the second morning game and third day game of the season for TCU, who hosted the SMU Mustangs to an 11:00 a.m. Iron Skillet kickoff back on Sept. 20.
The Baylor Bears are currently 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. They have wins against SMU, Samford, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State, and a pair of losses against Auburn and No. 21 Arizona State.
The Bears have their bye-week this week and will begin preparations for TCU.
TCU Football 2025 Schedule:
Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | (W, 35-21)
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | 11:00 a.m. CT
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | Time TBA
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | Time TBA
Nov. 15 at BYU* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 at Houston* | Time TBA
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | Time TBA
What’s Next?
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs will hit the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.