Know Your Foe: Colorado Football Players to Watch
The Buffaloes have definitely had their struggles to start the season, but they showed some fight in that close game against No. 23 BYU. Now they head to Fort Worth looking to knock off the Horned Frogs.
For TCU, the offense has all the tools to put up points, but last week’s performance against Arizona State showed it’s not always smooth sailing. Colorado has guys who can cause problems, and if they come out sharp, they can absolutely hang in this game.
That means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense have to click from the start. If they do, TCU should be in good shape. But if not, Colorado has enough energy to make this one interesting.
And of course, you can check out the TCU on SI Preview for a full breakdown heading into the matchup.
Colorado Football Players to Watch
QB #3 Kaidon Salter
Kaidon Salter is a solid dual-threat quarterback who can make big plays as both a passer and runner. He excels at extending plays, escaping pressure, and creating plays with his legs when things don't go as planned.
The questions come in the pocket, where his accuracy on intermediate throws and decision-making against strong, well-designed defenses can be inconsistent.
The Horned Frogs need to keep Salter contained in the pocket and force him into mistakes. When he escapes the pocket, he can be dangerous and is more than capable of picking up first downs with his legs or creating big plays on the fly.
Kaidon Salter's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
2021
39
1
0
378.8
53
2022
1,086
8
5
130.6
284
2023
2,876
32
6
176.6
1,089
2024
1,886
15
6
131.4
587
2025
684
5
1
148.4
202
RB #29 Micah Welch
Micah Welch is a solid, downhill runner who loves physicality through contact. At 5’9”, 215 pounds, his low center of gravity makes him tough to bring down on first contact.
He shows good, solid rushes through the hole and has the vision to bounce outside when lanes collapse, though his strength is grinding out steady gains between the tackles.
Welch is also a capable receiver out of the backfield, giving Colorado an added weapon on early downs. Against TCU, expect him to be used as a tone-setter in the run game. If they can get him going, he can be someone who can pick up tough yards. This would allow his offense to stay ahead of schedule and create opportunities for Kaidon Salter and the passing attack.
TCU must slow him down, because Welch and Salter's rushing game can become a lot to handle.
Micah Welch's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2024
43
186
4
4.3
2025
40
210
1
5.3
WR #9 Sincere Brown
Brown is a tall, athletic receiver with good size and movement that allows him to create separation both vertically and off the line. He has a gift for tracking the ball, winning contested catches, and gaining extra yards after the catch, making him a true deep-threat weapon.
This year, he has been a go-to option, especially deep, and is a player you never want to see open downfield.
TCU needs to prepare for Brown attempting to stretch the field and force defenders to respect his speed. When matched up one-on-one, he has the tools to make big plays and change the tone of the game. He is a player The Frogs must watch for as they struggled last week in containing Arizona State's deep attack
Sincere Brown's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
1
19
0
19.0
2024
61
1,028
12
16.9
2025
8
211
2
26.4
DE #53 Arden Walker
Arden Walker is a veteran defensive end for Colorado who brings a strong and physical presence to the edge. At 6’2” and 250 pounds, he excels both as a pass rusher and in run defense, consistently setting the edge.
He has shown the ability to pressure quarterbacks, recording multiple sacks and tackles for loss, while also providing leadership and consistency to the Buffaloes’ defensive front.
With his combination of experience, technical skill, and physicality, Walker is a key contributor who can disrupt plays in both the passing and running games, anchoring Colorado’s defense. TCU's offensive line must step it up, or Josh Hoover could be in the same predicament as last weeek with throwing time.
Arden Walker's Career Statistics
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Pass Deflections
2021
5
3
0
0
0
2022
6
5
0
0
0
2023
12
5
1
1
0
2024
33
23
4.5
0
0
2025
22
12
1.5
0
1