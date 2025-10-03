Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Colorado Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Buffaloes to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

Nathan Cross

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Buffaloes have definitely had their struggles to start the season, but they showed some fight in that close game against No. 23 BYU. Now they head to Fort Worth looking to knock off the Horned Frogs.

For TCU, the offense has all the tools to put up points, but last week’s performance against Arizona State showed it’s not always smooth sailing. Colorado has guys who can cause problems, and if they come out sharp, they can absolutely hang in this game.

That means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense have to click from the start. If they do, TCU should be in good shape. But if not, Colorado has enough energy to make this one interesting.

And of course, you can check out the TCU on SI Preview for a full breakdown heading into the matchup.

Colorado Football Players to Watch

QB #3 Kaidon Salter

Kaidon Salter is a solid dual-threat quarterback who can make big plays as both a passer and runner. He excels at extending plays, escaping pressure, and creating plays with his legs when things don't go as planned.

The questions come in the pocket, where his accuracy on intermediate throws and decision-making against strong, well-designed defenses can be inconsistent.

The Horned Frogs need to keep Salter contained in the pocket and force him into mistakes. When he escapes the pocket, he can be dangerous and is more than capable of picking up first downs with his legs or creating big plays on the fly.

Kaidon Salter's Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

2021

39

1

0

378.8

53

2022

1,086

8

5

130.6

284

2023

2,876

32

6

176.6

1,089

2024

1,886

15

6

131.4

587

2025

684

5

1

148.4

202

RB #29 Micah Welch

Micah Welch is a solid, downhill runner who loves physicality through contact. At 5’9”, 215 pounds, his low center of gravity makes him tough to bring down on first contact.

He shows good, solid rushes through the hole and has the vision to bounce outside when lanes collapse, though his strength is grinding out steady gains between the tackles.

Welch is also a capable receiver out of the backfield, giving Colorado an added weapon on early downs. Against TCU, expect him to be used as a tone-setter in the run game. If they can get him going, he can be someone who can pick up tough yards. This would allow his offense to stay ahead of schedule and create opportunities for Kaidon Salter and the passing attack.

TCU must slow him down, because Welch and Salter's rushing game can become a lot to handle.

Micah Welch's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2024

43

186

4

4.3

2025

40

210

1

5.3

WR #9 Sincere Brown

Brown is a tall, athletic receiver with good size and movement that allows him to create separation both vertically and off the line. He has a gift for tracking the ball, winning contested catches, and gaining extra yards after the catch, making him a true deep-threat weapon.

This year, he has been a go-to option, especially deep, and is a player you never want to see open downfield.

TCU needs to prepare for Brown attempting to stretch the field and force defenders to respect his speed. When matched up one-on-one, he has the tools to make big plays and change the tone of the game. He is a player The Frogs must watch for as they struggled last week in containing Arizona State's deep attack

Sincere Brown's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2020

1

19

0

19.0

2024

61

1,028

12

16.9

2025

8

211

2

26.4

DE #53 Arden Walker

Arden Walker is a veteran defensive end for Colorado who brings a strong and physical presence to the edge. At 6’2” and 250 pounds, he excels both as a pass rusher and in run defense, consistently setting the edge.

He has shown the ability to pressure quarterbacks, recording multiple sacks and tackles for loss, while also providing leadership and consistency to the Buffaloes’ defensive front.

With his combination of experience, technical skill, and physicality, Walker is a key contributor who can disrupt plays in both the passing and running games, anchoring Colorado’s defense. TCU's offensive line must step it up, or Josh Hoover could be in the same predicament as last weeek with throwing time.

Arden Walker's Career Statistics

Total Tackles

Solo Tackles

Sacks

Forced Fumbles

Pass Deflections

2021

5

3

0

0

0

2022

6

5

0

0

0

2023

12

5

1

1

0

2024

33

23

4.5

0

0

2025

22

12

1.5

0

1

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

