Previewing The TCU Horned Frogs Matchup vs. Colorado Buffaloes
The TCU Horned Frogs suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend, blowing a 17-point first-half lead and dropping a conference game on the road, 27-24, to Arizona State. The loss seemed to revert the team to their ways from last season, much to the dismay of their fan base.
Now, the Frogs look to bounce back, as they welcome the struggling Colorado Buffaloes to Fort Worth, as they prepare for a Saturday night showdown under the lights. An opportunity to bounce back and show that they are still a contender for a conference championship is at stake for Sonny Dykes' squad.
Who are the Buffs this season, and what do the Frogs need to do to walk away with a win?
All Hype?
The Buffs entered the 2025 season hyped up by head coach Deion Sanders, who had reloaded his team with impressive recruiting trail wins and landed hot commodities from the transfer portal, including quarterback Kaidon Salter. Unfortunately for them, though, it hasn't come to fruition this season as they look to avoid their first 0-3 start in conference play since 2017.
Salter initially lost his job to backup Ryan Staub, but after losing to the Houston Cougars in their first Big 12 game of the season, Sanders opted for his dual-threat quarterback, who leads the team with 684 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
On the other side of the coin, Salter is one of two 200-yard rushers on the team, joining running back Micah Welch, who has 210 yards with a touchdown, for an average of 5.20 yards per carry out of the backfield this season. Through the air, they have three 200-yard receivers: Joseph Williams (220), Sincere Brown (211), and Omarion Miller (200).
On defense, safety Tawfiq Byard is the name to keep an eye on. Used as a flex safety, he leads the team in tackles (37) and tackles for loss (3.5), while also having a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He is part of a defense that has allowed 22.8 points per game.
How Do The Frogs Win?
The Horned Frogs enter as 13-point favorites according to Circa Sports. They will look to have their starting running back, Kevorian Barnes, and starting wide receiver, Eric McAlister, back for the contest. If they are back healthy, the offense returns to its level of production prior to the ASU game.
The offensive line could see some internal competition during practice, allowing them to determine which starting five gives them the best opportunity to win games going forward, following their performance in the loss to the Sun Devils.
All things point to a Horned Frog win, but coming out flat and leaving last week's performance in their mind could allow them to fall behind fast. Entering the contest with a focus solely on the game at hand and flushing the loss to ASU is the key here.