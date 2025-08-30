No Depth Chart, Plenty of Questions: Who Will Start for the Tar Heels?
College football is officially back. The long summer filled with speculation about how your favorite team will look is over. With the end of fall training camp and season-openers on the horizon, it's about time for programs to release their depth charts to begin the season.
But something has been different about the 2025 college football season so far. Not only have teams been keeping their depth charts hidden; some have even been releasing fake depth charts. While many of these depth charts are released in a humorous manner, there's something to be said about both the Horned Frogs and Tarheels not releasing anything official.
For North Carolina, the lack of a depth chart isn't too surprising based on their recent hiring of Bill Belichick. The former head coach of the New England Patriots often kept key information about his team under lock and key.
What DO We Know About the Tarheels?
While North Carolina may not be handing out a depth chart, there’s still plenty we can gather about the team heading into Week 1. Earlier this week, Belichick confirmed the reports that Gio Lopez would be the starting quarterback for the Tarheels in their season-opener.
Lopez previously spent time at South Alabama appearing in 11 games for the Jaguars in 2024. In that time, the lefty threw for 2559 yards with 18 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions. On the ground, the dual threat quarterback ran for 465 yards with 7 rushing touchdowns.
On the defensive side, Belichick didn’t hold back about the challenge the Tarheels face in containing TCU’s explosive attack. The Horned Frogs ranked No. 8 nationally in passing offense last year, led by quarterback Josh Hoover’s 3,949-yard season.
"The number of explosive plays they get is impressive," he said. "Offensively, they can throw the ball down the field, go routes, post routes, seam, things like that. They also can throw the ball on some intermediate type throws, like slants and quick end cuts, things like that."
It's safe to say that the majority of UNC's preparation for Monday will be centered around the passing threat that the Horned Frogs have with Hoover and Eric McAlister's ability to create big plays.
Notable Potential Starters for the Tarheels
Replacing a running back like Omarion Hampton is no easy task. With over 1700 yards on the ground, he's a tough act to follow. Davion Gause, who served as North Carolina’s backup last season, is expected to open the year taking first-team reps. He finished 2024 with 343 rushing yards on 67 carries and found the end zone four times.
While questions remain along North Carolina’s offensive line, Steve Belichick’s secondary may ultimately determine the outcome of this game. Returning for the defensive coordinator are standout playmakers Amare Campbell, a linebacker who totaled 76 tackles for the Tarheels last year, and Marcus Allen, a corner who came down with two interceptions totaling 36 tackles.
Andrew Simpson, a linebacker who transferred from Boise State, presents a notable threat as well. Simpson totaled 46 tackles on the season last year for the Broncos including 12 tackles for a loss as well.
At the safety position, Will Hardy and Gavin Gibson are the supposed starters with Kaleb Cost at nickel. Hardy appeared in 13 games last year totaling 34 tackles and 1 interception, while Gibson transfers in from East Carolina totaling 48 tackles and 3 interceptions. The standout defensive back likely stands to be a significant factor on the UNC defense with his years of experience he's had in college football.
No matter who is starting for the Tarheels when Monday night arrives, going up against a defensive-minded head coach is always a challenge. Bill Belichick has made a successful career out of scheming to take away what opponents do best, and TCU fans don't need a reminder of how dangerous that can be with their last season-opening loss coming in Deion Sanders debut with Colorado.