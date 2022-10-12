Oklahoma State at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The No. 13 ranked Horned Frogs are now 5-0; this is the first time they have gone 5-0 since 2017. They are coming from a huge win over a tough, ranked Kansas team. The Frogs won 38-31 in an outstanding offensive performance on both sides. They will head back home to Fort Worth to take on No. 8 Oklahoma State, also undefeated and ranked. OSU is coming off a 41-31 win against Texas Tech. Will the TCU team be ready for this tough OSU offense and remain undefeated? The Frogs are set to play OSU in Fort Worth on Saturday, October 15, at 2:30 P.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have likely given TCU the edge in this matchup because the Horned Frog offense continues to impress the college football world, and their defense is statistically a little better. The Frogs are also listed higher because they have had slightly better stats in some offensive categories. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 68 points. This game should be very exciting for both teams, and emotions should be high because both teams are fighting to remain undefeated. Both teams are looking to keep up their high-powered offenses and limit mistakes. TCU has adopted Coach Sonny Dykes's new game plan, which seems pretty impressive. However, OSU has also shown they have what it takes to be undefeated and beat opponents in the BIG 12.

TCU will look to Max Duggan and the offense to continue to shine and repeat what they have now done against the last five teams. Duggan and the offense had an impressive game against Kansas. Duggan threw 308 yards with three touchdowns and also had 55 rushing yards. As for OSU, they will turn to their Quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders has been similar to Duggan this season and has had an outstanding year thus far.

The Carter Boys are continuing to shine and play at a high level. They will look to take care of business again this weekend at home.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU is 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in six of TCU's last nine games

TCU is 5-0 in their last five games

TCU is 4-1 in their last five games at home

OSU is 13-3-1 against the spread in their last 17 games

The total has gone over in five of OSU's last six games

OSU is 6-0 in their last six games

OSU is 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games on the road

It should be a loud game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Frogs have improved on all sides of the ball. So look for this game to be a close one and a very exciting one to watch.

The pick: TCU -3.5, Over/Under 68 points.

The spread and over/under are according to SI Sportsbook

