Opponent Depth Chart: UCF

Central Florida comes to town for TCU's first conference matchup. Here's what the Knights depth chart looks like for this Saturday.

Sep 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
With the start of Big 12 conference play, each game from here on out becomes more important than the last. With conference play comes a team that the Horned Frogs have never played before. UCF and TCU meet for the first time this weekend in what's sure to be an electric environment. Parents Weekend? A blackout game? Parents Weekend? Sign me up! Here's the depth chart for the Knights this coming weekend.

UCF Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #1 KJ Jefferson, #11 Jaccurri Brown,

RB: #7 RJ Harvey, #0 Johnny Richardson,

WR-X: #3 Xavier Townsend, #9 Ja'Varrius Johnson

WR-Z: #2 Kobe Hudson, #16 Jacoby Jones

WR-SL: #80 Trent Whittemore, #4 Chauncey Magwood

TE: #5 Randy Pittman Jr., #44 Evan Morris, #88 Grant Stevens

LT: #78 Amari Kight, #59 Keyon Cox

LG: #76 Adrian Medley, #62 Jabari Brooks

C: #52 Caden Kitler, #55 Cameron Kinnie

RG:  #72 Marcellus Marshall, #77 Keegan Smith

RT: #69 Paul Rubelt, #73 Wes Dorsey

UCF Defensive Depth Chart

NT: #2 Lee Hunter, #44 Matthew Alexander

DT: #5 Ricky Barber, #15 Dylan Dotson, #98 Tyreek'e Robinson

LDE: #51 Malachi Lawrence, #6 Isaiah Nixon

RDE: #11 Nyjalik Kelly, #33 Kaven Call

MLB: #32 Ethan Barr, #14 Jesiah Pierre

WLB: #3 Deshawn Pace, #24 Xe'ree Alexander, #28 Andrew Harris

LCB: #0 Brandon Adams, #27 Chasen Johnson

SS: #9 Sheldon Arnold, #12 Bryon Threats

FS: #10 Quadric Bullard, #13 Ladarius Tennison, #29 William Wells

RCB: #20 Mac McWilliams, #7 Antione Jackson

NB: #4 Braeden Marshall

UCF Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #40 Mitch McCarthy, #32 Michael Carter

PK: #35 Colton Boomer, #80 Grant Reddick

KO: #35 Colton Boomer, #80 Grant Reddick

LS: #41 Gage King, #42 Aidan Fedigan

H: #40 Mitch McCarthy, #80 Trent Whittemore

PR: #3 Xavier Townsend, #9 Ja'Varrius Johnson

KR: #3 Xavier Townsend, #7 RJ Harvey

Reserves

INJURED: #8 Demari Henderson

UCF Depth Chart Notes

While many articles you see will focus on Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, we will focus on some other positions. First and foremost is the backfield for UCF. The Knights have a plethora of running backs that are extremely talented. RJ Harvey, Johnny Richardson, and Myles Montgomery have all proven they can run the football well, with Harvey totaling 250+ yards in two games. Richardson and Montgomery also both have 130+ yards on the season. The expected return of Paul Oyewale could prove to be vital to TCU shutting down an impressive run game.

Looking at the defense, there isn't a player that jumps out to you, largely because UCF hasn't faced a quality offense yet. On paper, the entire defense swarms to the ball effectively resulting in a lot of assisted tackles. Braeden Marshall will be someone that the Frogs have circled as he leads the team in solo tackles so far this season.

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

