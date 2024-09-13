Opponent Depth Chart: UCF
With the start of Big 12 conference play, each game from here on out becomes more important than the last. With conference play comes a team that the Horned Frogs have never played before. UCF and TCU meet for the first time this weekend in what's sure to be an electric environment. Parents Weekend? A blackout game? Parents Weekend? Sign me up! Here's the depth chart for the Knights this coming weekend.
UCF Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #1 KJ Jefferson, #11 Jaccurri Brown,
RB: #7 RJ Harvey, #0 Johnny Richardson,
WR-X: #3 Xavier Townsend, #9 Ja'Varrius Johnson
WR-Z: #2 Kobe Hudson, #16 Jacoby Jones
WR-SL: #80 Trent Whittemore, #4 Chauncey Magwood
TE: #5 Randy Pittman Jr., #44 Evan Morris, #88 Grant Stevens
LT: #78 Amari Kight, #59 Keyon Cox
LG: #76 Adrian Medley, #62 Jabari Brooks
C: #52 Caden Kitler, #55 Cameron Kinnie
RG: #72 Marcellus Marshall, #77 Keegan Smith
RT: #69 Paul Rubelt, #73 Wes Dorsey
UCF Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #2 Lee Hunter, #44 Matthew Alexander
DT: #5 Ricky Barber, #15 Dylan Dotson, #98 Tyreek'e Robinson
LDE: #51 Malachi Lawrence, #6 Isaiah Nixon
RDE: #11 Nyjalik Kelly, #33 Kaven Call
MLB: #32 Ethan Barr, #14 Jesiah Pierre
WLB: #3 Deshawn Pace, #24 Xe'ree Alexander, #28 Andrew Harris
LCB: #0 Brandon Adams, #27 Chasen Johnson
SS: #9 Sheldon Arnold, #12 Bryon Threats
FS: #10 Quadric Bullard, #13 Ladarius Tennison, #29 William Wells
RCB: #20 Mac McWilliams, #7 Antione Jackson
NB: #4 Braeden Marshall
UCF Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #40 Mitch McCarthy, #32 Michael Carter
PK: #35 Colton Boomer, #80 Grant Reddick
KO: #35 Colton Boomer, #80 Grant Reddick
LS: #41 Gage King, #42 Aidan Fedigan
H: #40 Mitch McCarthy, #80 Trent Whittemore
PR: #3 Xavier Townsend, #9 Ja'Varrius Johnson
KR: #3 Xavier Townsend, #7 RJ Harvey
Reserves
INJURED: #8 Demari Henderson
UCF Depth Chart Notes
While many articles you see will focus on Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, we will focus on some other positions. First and foremost is the backfield for UCF. The Knights have a plethora of running backs that are extremely talented. RJ Harvey, Johnny Richardson, and Myles Montgomery have all proven they can run the football well, with Harvey totaling 250+ yards in two games. Richardson and Montgomery also both have 130+ yards on the season. The expected return of Paul Oyewale could prove to be vital to TCU shutting down an impressive run game.
Looking at the defense, there isn't a player that jumps out to you, largely because UCF hasn't faced a quality offense yet. On paper, the entire defense swarms to the ball effectively resulting in a lot of assisted tackles. Braeden Marshall will be someone that the Frogs have circled as he leads the team in solo tackles so far this season.
