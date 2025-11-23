Payne Produces Career Day in Front of Friends and Family
It was a career day for Jeremy Payne, who dominated in the rushing game for the Horned Frogs. The sophomore from Missouri City, TX, ran 18 times for 103 yards. It marks the first time in his young career that he has crossed the century mark.
This season has not been ideal for the Horned Frogs when it comes to the ground attack. With the primary back proving to be a revolving door, several players have stepped up to the challenge. Whether it be Kevorian Barnes, Trent Battle, Jon Denman, or Payne, the Frogs have tried to manage a banged-up running back room.
While it hasn’t been pretty, the Frogs ran it down the Cougars’ throats on Saturday. Payne’s biggest run was a 28-yard blast up the middle at the end of the first half that put the Frogs near midfield with just over a minute to go. Even sweeter for Payne, he had his best performance yet in front of all his friends and family.
Growing up in Missouri City, just outside of the Houston area, it was like a special homecoming for Payne. He said, “It was amazing, just going out there and having all my family out watching me. It was great to put on a show for them.”
Although just a sophomore, Payne has shown immense maturity in his second year of college football. He made some noise in his freshman campaign a year ago, but has stepped into a larger role in 2025. After such a dominant performance, the first people he praised were his offensive line. Payne said, The offensive line played their butts off today. The word of the day was strain, and they strained every drive.”
It has been a tough season to say the least for the Horned Frogs. From missed opportunities to injuries anywhere and everywhere on the field, the conditions have not been ideal. With holes along the offensive line due to injuries, the TCU offense has struggled, and after back-to-back losses, the team grew frustrated.
Despite the adversity, though, the team stayed together. A large emphasis this week from the coaching staff was on blocking out the noise and staying focused on the next game at hand. “We’re all family. Bad things happen; it's football,” Payne said. “All you have to do is keep your head down and go onto the next play.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) will now turn their attention to the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12). After snapping a two-game losing skid, the Frogs will look to wrap up the regular season at home against a tough Bearcats program. The game will be played on Saturday, November 29, at 2:30 p.m. CT.