TCU Bolsters Backfield With Accomplished Division II Transfer

TCU has been quite busy in the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2. From getting a commitment from Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig to landing Louisiana Tech punter John Hoyet Chance, the Horned Frogs have been filling needs left and right.

The team’s latest commitment comes from former Colorado School of Mines running back Landon Walker. TCU On SI’s JD Andress confirmed the report. When asked why he chose to come to Fort Worth, Walker told Andress that “proximity to home, culture, the coaching staff and the scheme fit” were all integral reasons for his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tailback from Keller accumulated an impressive 2,005 rushing yards and averaged 6.4 yards per rush in 28 games over the past three seasons at the Division II level. He also found the end zone 26 times. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Consistent Production Is His Specialty

After redshirting in 2021, Walker was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022 following a season that saw him run it 28 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns. That fine play continued in 2023, when he appeared in 14 games (starting 11) and carried it 108 times for 790 yards and 12 scores. It was that season that Colorado School of Mines, which is one of the best Division II programs in the nation, lost the national championship game to Harding after what had previously been an undefeated campaign.

I am entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer.



2022 RMAC Freshman of the Year

2x All RMAC

2025 Pre-Season all RMAC

28 starts

341 Carries

6.51 YPC

34 TDs



6’2 225

4.5 Laser

Vision, Burst, Physicality@Pat_CurranMedia pic.twitter.com/2kxVFkgQ4V — Landon Walker (@pff_landon) November 16, 2025

Two more fantastic years in Golden followed in 2024 and 2025 saw him emerge as one of the best running backs the Division II level had to offer. Overall, he ran for 1,215 yards and 14 touchdowns over those two seasons. Walker’s final season with Colorado School of Mines was cut short after just four games because of a season-ending injury.

All in all, Walker’s time with Colorado School of Mines was an impressive one. Should his performance there translate to TCU and the Big 12, the Horned Frogs will be in good shape at the running back position next season.

Where Does Walker Fit in the Running Back Room?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

TCU’s stable in the offensive backfield is one that many college programs would be thankful to possess. It obviously all starts with Jeremy Payne, who, after emerging as the lead running back late in the season, capped it all off with a special effort in the dramatic Alamo Bowl win against No. 16 USC.

Jon Denman is also a player who has shown promise. He too played well in the Alamo Bowl, showing that he can be someone the Horned Frogs rely on in 2026.

Walker, just like Payne and Denman, brings a lot to the table with his skill set. Where Walker will stack up on the depth chart with the rest of the running backs remains to be seen, but his ability to change the pace with his larger frame should supplement Payne and Denman’s quickness well.

