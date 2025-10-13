Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced for TCU at West Virginia
On Monday, the Big 12 announced the kickoff time and TV for when the TCU Horned Frogs hit the road for a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Oct. 25th. The Frogs will travel to one of the most hostile road environments in all of college football for a showdown at 5:00 p.m. CT from Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+.
Oct. 25 will mark just the 14th all-time meeting between the Frogs and the Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3 Big 12). West Virginia holds an 8-5 record against TCU. The first matchup between the programs was at the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl on New Year's Eve in Houston, Texas, in 1984. Since 2012, when both schools joined the Big 12, the programs have faced off each year, except for last season.
It has been two years since these foes last met back in September of 2023, when the Frogs fell at home 24-21. The last time TCU traveled to Morgantown, they left with an exclamation point 41-31 victory. The Frogs hold a 3-3 record on the road against the Mountaineers.
Through just three conference games, the Frogs have already lost each of their two road games. A loss in Tempe at Arizona State and in Manhattan against Kansas State have stained TCU’s start to the conference slate. Now 1-2 in Big 12 play, the matchup in Morgantown will be yet another test for a TCU program that has faced considerable adversity on the road up to this point.
Following the loss to the Wildcats, head coach Sonny Dykes was asked if he believes this team struggles to perform on the road. He said, “Maybe so, I wouldn’t think so. Coming in, I don’t think that’s who we are, but certainly it's happened twice where we just made some critical mistakes in critical situations.”
Head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers have lost their last three games heading into this weekend’s matchup at UCF. West Virginia has lost to Kansas, Utah, and No. 23 BYU to begin conference play, but will look to get back on track when it faces the Knights on Saturday afternoon.
TCU Football 2025 Schedule:
Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | (W, 35-21)
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | (L, 41-28)
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | 11:00 a.m. CT
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | 5:00 p.m. CT
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | Time TBA
Nov. 15 at BYU* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 at Houston* | Time TBA
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | Time TBA
What’s Next for TCU?
Before TCU hits the road for West Virginia, the Frogs will host the Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 18, for a morning game in Fort Worth. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.