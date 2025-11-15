Provo Forecast Turns Against the Frogs - Our Staff Predicts the Outcome
First, it was overcoming a case of Appalachian Affliction, but then the TCU Horned Frogs (6-3, 3-3) could not overcome their Cyclone Syndrome. Following last week's loss to Iowa State, our staff has little hope, as the Frogs return to Provo for the first time since 2009.
TCU holds a slight edge, 7-5, all-time against BYU. However, they are nationally ranked, playing at home at night, against a TCU team that has lots of questions.
This week, our staff is all unanimous in their picks, with all of us picking the Cougars to pick up the win. However, it will be a close game, as our average margin of victory is just over eight points. We are also predicting an average of 51 points to be scored.
Last week, no one won, as we all had selected TCU to win. Carson and Andrew both came the closest, with both off by seven points. Carson had the score TCU 24 - ISU 20, and Andrew had the score TCU 23 - ISU 21. The actual score was ISU 20 - TCU 17.
Brett maintains his lead, though. He is the only one at 7-2. Plus, he has four closest wins, which is two more than anyone else. JD is next at 6-3 and two closest wins.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Eleven
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
7
2
4
121
2
JD
6
3
2
141
3
Carson
6
3
1
140
4
Ryder
6
3
1
162
5
Nick
6
3
0
122
6
Tori
6
3
0
135
7
Ryann
6
3
0
137
8
Zion
6
3
0
143
9
Davis
6
3
0
150
10
Mac
6
3
0
186
11
Nate
6
3
0
242
12
Ian
5
4
0
123
13
Barry
5
4
0
154
14
Andrew
5
4
0
156
15
Seth*
1
3
0
54
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs at the BYU Cougars
Andrew Bauhs (5-4) - BYU 28-17
Barry Lewis (5-4) - BYU 27-21
Brett Gibbons (7-2, four closest predictions)- BYU 31-24
Carson Wersal (6-3, one closest prediction) - BYu 33-21
Davis Wilson (6-3) - BYU 37-28
Ian Napetian (5-4) - BYU 34-20
JD Andress (6-3; two closest predictions) - BYU 21-17
Mac Walters (6-3) - BYU 31-21
Nate Cross (6-3) - BYU 38-31
Nick Girimonte (6-3) - BYU 28-24
Ryann Zeller (6-3) - BYU 24-20
Ryder Solberg (6-3, one closest prediction) - BYU 31-28
Seth Dowdle* (1-3) - BYU 30-20
Tori Couch (6-3) - BYU 31-17
Zion Trammell (6-3 - BYU 24-17
*Seth joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
This game will be played on Saturday, November 15, at 9:15 pm CT. It will be played at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Catch the Big 12 After Dark on ESPN.