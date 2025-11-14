Which BYU Football Players to Watch When TCU Plays the Cougars
Despite losing big to Texas Tech last week, the BYU Cougars have had an exceptional season. They are extremely talented and have a strong chance to make it to the Big 12 Championship. However, every game matters, and they won’t have the easiest final two matchups of the season.
In their final two games, they will face a TCU team that has had its ups and downs but will likely play hard to get back into a winning mindset. The Horned Frogs haven’t beaten a ranked team in quite some time, so they’ll be looking to change that in Provo.
BYU has a solid overall team—their offense and defense have clicked for most of the season. They’ll need to limit mistakes and put points on the board. For the Horned Frogs, this is a must-win game, not only to feel better about their season but also to keep their chances for a decent bowl game alive. The Cougars are tough to beat at home, but TCU will be up for the task.
Here are a few BYU players I think could make a difference in Saturday’s game.
BYU Football Players to Watch
QB #47 Bear Bachmeier
Cougar fans likely wondered what their season would look like after the departure of Jake Retzlaff. However, Bear Bachmeier stepped in as a true freshman and never looked back. He has been extremely impressive for BYU. He’s a mobile quarterback who throws well on the move and can also take off and pick up yards when needed. He has a strong arm and can push the ball deep downfield.
Bachmeier doesn’t have perfect mechanics yet, he’s still young, but he limits turnovers and keeps the offense moving efficiently. For the Horned Frogs to have a chance in this matchup, they must keep him in the pocket and force him into rushed throws.
Bear Bachmeier's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
2025
1,881
12
4
141.7
420
9
RB #4 LJ Martin
LJ Martin is one of the most talented running backs in the Big 12, if not the best. He currently sits second in the conference in rushing yards this season. Martin is a big, physical runner at 6'2", 220 pounds. He thrives on contact, balance, and field vision, and he consistently wears defenses down. The Horned Frogs must slow him down, or he’ll set the tone of the game.
LJ Martin's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2023
109
518
4
4.8
2024
137
718
7
5.2
2025
142
824
5
5.8
WR #2 Chase Roberts
Chase Roberts is one of the Cougars’ biggest playmakers. He’s extremely talented and constantly keeps defenses on their heels. With solid size and impressive athleticism, Roberts loves to play physically and isn’t afraid to shake off defenders. Once he gets free, he becomes extremely dangerous. TCU must slow him down, as he’ll be BYU’s go-to target in key moments.
Chase Roberts' Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
22
357
3
16.2
2023
42
573
5
13.6
2024
52
854
4
16.4
2025
38
652
5
17.2
WR #11 Parker Kingston
Parker Kingston is another primary offensive weapon for the Cougars. He is very fast, with true track-level speed, and possesses a wealth of naturally gifted talents that make him dangerous in multiple ways. Kingston can impact the game as a receiver, runner, returner, and even as an occasional passer. He and Chase Roberts form a dangerous duo due to the significant differences in their skill sets. TCU will have to be on its A-game from start to finish to contain both of them.
Parker Kingston's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
0
0
0
0
2023
19
207
1
10.9
2024
13
196
1
15.1
2025
39
559
4
14.3
S #11 Faletau Satuala
Satuala has had a strong season so far, making an impact all over the field for BYU’s defense. He’s fast, physical, and reacts quickly to the ball. His range allows him to cover a lot of ground, and he consistently makes great tackles. His size makes him effective in both run and pass defense, and he’s a constant threat in coverage. The scariest part for opponents is that he’s only a sophomore—he’s only going to get better.
Faletau Satuala's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2024
6
9
0
0
1
0
2025
34
59
1
2
2
2