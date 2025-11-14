Killer Frogs

Which BYU Football Players to Watch When TCU Plays the Cougars

In this week's "Know Your Foe," we look at key players from the Cougars to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

Nathan Cross

Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake discusses a call with Big 12 official Randy Smith in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake discusses a call with Big 12 official Randy Smith in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite losing big to Texas Tech last week, the BYU Cougars have had an exceptional season. They are extremely talented and have a strong chance to make it to the Big 12 Championship. However, every game matters, and they won’t have the easiest final two matchups of the season.

In their final two games, they will face a TCU team that has had its ups and downs but will likely play hard to get back into a winning mindset. The Horned Frogs haven’t beaten a ranked team in quite some time, so they’ll be looking to change that in Provo.

BYU has a solid overall team—their offense and defense have clicked for most of the season. They’ll need to limit mistakes and put points on the board. For the Horned Frogs, this is a must-win game, not only to feel better about their season but also to keep their chances for a decent bowl game alive. The Cougars are tough to beat at home, but TCU will be up for the task.

Here are a few BYU players I think could make a difference in Saturday’s game.

BYU Football Players to Watch

QB #47 Bear Bachmeier

Cougar fans likely wondered what their season would look like after the departure of Jake Retzlaff. However, Bear Bachmeier stepped in as a true freshman and never looked back. He has been extremely impressive for BYU. He’s a mobile quarterback who throws well on the move and can also take off and pick up yards when needed. He has a strong arm and can push the ball deep downfield.

Bachmeier doesn’t have perfect mechanics yet, he’s still young, but he limits turnovers and keeps the offense moving efficiently. For the Horned Frogs to have a chance in this matchup, they must keep him in the pocket and force him into rushed throws.

Bear Bachmeier's Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

Rushing Touchdowns

2025

1,881

12

4

141.7

420

9

RB #4 LJ Martin

LJ Martin is one of the most talented running backs in the Big 12, if not the best. He currently sits second in the conference in rushing yards this season. Martin is a big, physical runner at 6'2", 220 pounds. He thrives on contact, balance, and field vision, and he consistently wears defenses down. The Horned Frogs must slow him down, or he’ll set the tone of the game.

LJ Martin's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2023

109

518

4

4.8

2024

137

718

7

5.2

2025

142

824

5

5.8

WR #2 Chase Roberts

Chase Roberts is one of the Cougars’ biggest playmakers. He’s extremely talented and constantly keeps defenses on their heels. With solid size and impressive athleticism, Roberts loves to play physically and isn’t afraid to shake off defenders. Once he gets free, he becomes extremely dangerous. TCU must slow him down, as he’ll be BYU’s go-to target in key moments.

Chase Roberts' Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

22

357

3

16.2

2023

42

573

5

13.6

2024

52

854

4

16.4

2025

38

652

5

17.2

WR #11 Parker Kingston

Parker Kingston is another primary offensive weapon for the Cougars. He is very fast, with true track-level speed, and possesses a wealth of naturally gifted talents that make him dangerous in multiple ways. Kingston can impact the game as a receiver, runner, returner, and even as an occasional passer. He and Chase Roberts form a dangerous duo due to the significant differences in their skill sets. TCU will have to be on its A-game from start to finish to contain both of them.

Parker Kingston's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

0

0

0

0

2023

19

207

1

10.9

2024

13

196

1

15.1

2025

39

559

4

14.3

S #11 Faletau Satuala

Satuala has had a strong season so far, making an impact all over the field for BYU’s defense. He’s fast, physical, and reacts quickly to the ball. His range allows him to cover a lot of ground, and he consistently makes great tackles. His size makes him effective in both run and pass defense, and he’s a constant threat in coverage. The scariest part for opponents is that he’s only a sophomore—he’s only going to get better.

Faletau Satuala's Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Pass Deflections

Interceptions

Forced Fumbles

2024

6

9

0

0

1

0

2025

34

59

1

2

2

2

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Football