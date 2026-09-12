Sonny Dykes Says TCU Is Ready to Respond Against Grambling State

The 25th anniversary of 9/11 served as the backdrop for the Frog Club Luncheon, where TCU coaches speak and Horned Frogs fans gather in an intimate setting.

Chauncey Franks alluded to the events of 25 years ago in his blessing.

Brian Estridge reminded attendees that on Sept. 8, 2001, TCU was coming off a 38-10 victory over SMU in Dallas and preparing for a Sept. 15 home game against Marshall. That game was canceled following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was not rescheduled.

TCU played only 11 regular-season games that year, finishing the regular season 6-5 before losing to Texas A&M in Houston in the Galleryfurniture.com Bowl.

Sonny Dykes Reflects on 9/11 and Mike Leach

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes recalled that on Sept. 11, 2001, he was a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff under Mike Leach.

“We arrived late and worked late,” Dykes said. “On that Tuesday, I was in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s, getting a cup of coffee when I heard what was happening in New York.”

Texas Tech had a Thursday night game scheduled against UTEP. The Red Raiders continued to practice for the game, but it was ultimately canceled.

Dykes was asked what he most admired about Leach. He said it was Leach’s unwavering belief in his Air Raid system and his unique approach to everything.

Dykes Brings a Personal History With Grambling State

Dykes said Saturday’s TCU football game against Grambling State will be the third time he has coached against the Tigers.

When Dykes was named head coach at Louisiana Tech in January 2010, Eddie Robinson Jr. told him that Louisiana Tech and Grambling State had never played each other and that they should because the two schools are only four miles apart.

Dykes was able to get Grambling State scheduled as Louisiana Tech’s first game of the 2010 season. He said a prominent Louisiana Tech booster told him he had better win the game, or it might be his first and last game at the school.

It was Dykes’ first game as a college football head coach. Louisiana Tech won 20-6.

Oct 1, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Sonny Dykes talks to his team during the game against the Utah Utes in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Cal won 28-23. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dykes moved to Cal after the 2012 season. Cal opened its 2015 season with a home game against Grambling State and won 73-14.

Dykes is 2-0 in his head coaching career against Grambling State.

He also recalled winning the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The award presentation took place in the Los Angeles area before the TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Dykes said members of the Eddie Robinson family made a point of attending the presentation because the award was being presented to him. Their presence meant a great deal to him and made it a special moment.

TCU Ready to Move Forward From Dublin

TCU Horned Frogs fan descended up Ireland for Week 0 of college football. TCU vs. North Carolina, 2026 | Brian Estridge

Dykes said he was impressed with the number of fans who traveled to Ireland for TCU’s season opener against North Carolina in Dublin.

“I was blown away by the support for us that was in Dublin,” Dykes said. “That amount of support made it even more disappointing that we didn’t win, that we weren’t able to give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was a kick in the gut. I was really disappointed for the TCU fans.”

Dykes said the Horned Frogs were well prepared for the game in Ireland.

“I felt good going into the game with North Carolina,” Dykes said. “We just didn’t play well. We beat ourselves with mistakes. North Carolina didn’t beat us. We didn’t focus enough to win.”

Dykes said the team practices hard and well each day. If the Horned Frogs play in games like they practice, he said, “We will be in good shape.”

He was impressed with how quarterback Jaden Craig and offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis handled the loss and accepted responsibility. Dykes said he believes in Craig and believes he will successfully handle the transition from the Ivy League. Saturday’s game will be an opportunity for the quarterback to get back on track against Grambling State.

It has been a long two weeks since the loss.

“We are ready to get the bad taste out of our mouths,” Dykes said.

Grambling State is a good football team. The Tigers are 2-0 and averaging 48.5 points per game. Dykes said Mickey Joseph is a good coach and that Grambling has talented skill players and size on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“They are playing well, and they are physical and consistent,” Dykes said.

In response to a question, Dykes said he and TCU are fortunate to have senior linebacker Hudson Hooper. Hooper’s parents were at the luncheon, and Dykes noted that Hudson’s father played football at Texas Tech under Sonny’s father, Spike Dykes.

Dykes said Hooper’s four-year journey from walk-on to scholarship player, starter and team captain is an example of the TCU athletes who love the university and Fort Worth and excel within the football program.

He called Hooper an extraordinary teammate and a player “who will help us win.”

Dykes thanked TCU Chancellor Daniel Pullin and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie, both of whom attended the luncheon, for their investment in the football program and Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Dykes said the stadium’s new LED lights will significantly enhance the atmosphere for TCU’s 2026 home opener.

Former TCU All-American basketball player and six-year NBA veteran Lee Nailon was introduced as a special guest.

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