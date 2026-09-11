Don’t let the next two weeks lull you into a sense of belief, TCU fans.

We all remember what happened in Ireland. TCU traveled across the Atlantic, played on a massive stage and promptly looked like a team that had discovered approximately 15 minutes before kickoff that it was supposed to play a football game instead of heading out to the pub. The Horned Frogs committed 11 penalties, scored all 10 of their points in the first quarter and ultimately lost to a North Carolina squad that nobody walked away believing was some sleeping giant waiting to terrorize the ACC when it returned stateside.

It was an embarrassment, plain and simple. One of the worst losses of the Sonny Dykes era, which is unfortunately becoming a category with enough nominees to require its own awards show.

But that was two weeks ago. The flight home has long since landed, and everyone has presumably recovered from the jet lag. Now TCU gets to return to the friendly confines of Amon G. Carter Stadium with an opportunity to make everybody feel a little bit better.

Just don’t believe everything you see.

Looking Better Is Not the Same as Being Fixed

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grambling State comes to Fort Worth on Saturday. Arkansas State follows a week later, and there is absolutely no reason TCU shouldn’t emerge from this stretch sitting at 2-1 and feeling considerably better about itself.

The Frogs might even look great. Maybe the offense finally resembles the group everyone expected to see in Dublin, and maybe the scoreboard gets ugly enough that everyone inside the Carter can spend the fourth quarter discussing where they’re going for dinner rather than locking in for a close contest.

That would be nice, but it would also tell us almost nothing.

These are games TCU was supposed to win before North Carolina turned the season opener into a three-hour tour of everything that can go wrong in a football game. Beating Grambling doesn’t suddenly make those problems disappear, and neither does putting up a big number against Arkansas State. It just means the Frogs took care of teams they were expected to beat.

That does not make the next two games meaningless. TCU can show whether the bye week produced a cleaner, more organized football team. Better execution, fewer self-inflicted mistakes and an offense that does not disappear for three quarters would all count as progress. The distinction matters. Progress against overmatched opponents is worth seeing, but it is not proof that the Frogs can hold up for four quarters against the teams that will ultimately determine whether this season meets its expectations.

As such, the answers should come later.

UCF opens Big 12 play before BYU and Baylor follow, and that’s when the training wheels come off. TCU won’t have the luxury of spending a quarter figuring itself out against teams that can actually punish it for doing so. The mistakes that will be survivable versus Grambling — and the ones that weren’t survivable in Dublin — suddenly become the sort that flip conference games from wins to losses.

There Is Still Plenty for TCU to Lose

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, there is one thing TCU can prove over the next two weeks: that things can always get worse.

Losing either game would be a catastrophe. There’s really no nicer way to put it. Even struggling deep into the second half would be enough to send Fort Worth into another round of questions about Dykes and whether this season is already drifting toward something much uglier than anyone expected.

TCU needs two Saturdays where nothing weird happens. Score some touchdowns. Get the starters off the field. Let everybody go home without having to open the Notes app and begin drafting a 900-word manifesto about the direction of the program. That would constitute a successful couple of weeks.

The danger comes if TCU does all of that and everyone decides the Ireland loss has been cured. A 40-point win has a wonderful way of making people forget things, especially when the alternative is spending another week thinking about a snap flying over a punter’s head in Dublin.

Forget about it for a little while. Enjoy the touchdowns. College football is considerably more fun when the team you care about isn’t actively ruining your Saturday. Just don’t confuse relief with evidence.

TCU entered 2026 with expectations of competing near the top of the Big 12, and nothing that happens against Grambling or Arkansas State can restore that belief. The Frogs will have to earn it once conference play begins.

Stay connected with KillerFrogs for the latest TCU news and updates. Follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram. Visit KillerFrogs.com, join the conversation on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum and subscribe to The Weekly Croak newsletter.