TCU at Texas Tech: Staff Predictions

The Frogs travel to Lubbock for a crazy game under the lights this week. Will they finally turn things around and get back to winning football games? Or will they get their third straight loss? Will the defense show up, like they actually did at times in last week's loss to Texas? Will some of the injured players get back to the field, especially on that defense? Will the star wide receivers for each team have an impact? How many carries does Zach Evans need to be able to secure the win for the Horned Frogs? Which offensive coordinator will be able to call the best game? Will it be a tortilla-flinging affair? So many questions.

The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders is Saturday, October 9th at 6 p.m. Who will win the Battle for the Saddle?

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 20 - Texas Tech 14

Clint Foster, special podcast guest - TCU 27 - Texas Tech 24

Sean Foushee - TCU 45 - Texas Tech 27

Nick Howard - TCU 35 - Texas Tech 21

Barry Lewis - TCU 32 - Texas Texas 24

Hunter Nix - TCU 35 - Texas Tech 24

W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 42 - Texas Tech 24

Adam Shirley - TCU 38- Texas Tech 35

Ryann Zeller - TCU 28 - Texas Tech 27

