    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    TCU at Texas Tech: Staff Predictions

    Photo: Tony Beblowski

    Publish date:

    TCU at Texas Tech: Staff Predictions

    It's the Battle for the Saddle. Will the Frogs lose three straight, or will they finally turn it around? Our staff predicts the final score of the game.
    Author:

    The Frogs travel to Lubbock for a crazy game under the lights this week. Will they finally turn things around and get back to winning football games? Or will they get their third straight loss? Will the defense show up, like they actually did at times in last week's loss to Texas? Will some of the injured players get back to the field, especially on that defense? Will the star wide receivers for each team have an impact? How many carries does Zach Evans need to be able to secure the win for the Horned Frogs? Which offensive coordinator will be able to call the best game? Will it be a tortilla-flinging affair? So many questions. 

    The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders is Saturday, October 9th at 6 p.m. Who will win the Battle for the Saddle?

    Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

    Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 20 - Texas Tech 14

    Clint Foster, special podcast guest - TCU 27 - Texas Tech 24

    Sean Foushee - TCU 45 - Texas Tech 27

    Nick Howard - TCU 35 - Texas Tech 21

    Barry Lewis - TCU 32 - Texas Texas 24

    Hunter Nix - TCU 35 - Texas Tech 24

    W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 42 - Texas Tech 24

    Adam Shirley - TCU 38- Texas Tech 35

    Ryann Zeller - TCU 28 - Texas Tech 27

    Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us @Killer_Frogs.

    Quarterback Max Duggan scores a touchdown in the TCU Horned Frogs game at Texas Tech in 2019.
    Football

    TCU at Texas Tech: Staff Predictions

    18 seconds ago
    KeithRobinsonTechArtwork
    Football

    How to Watch TCU @ Texas Tech

    2 hours ago
    FAjEDd8VIBwMz86
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_14063162
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Texas Tech

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16736735
    Football

    Players to Watch: Texas Tech

    Oct 8, 2021
    Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled from behind by Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 5

    Oct 7, 2021
    hi-res-010e706aec9805284faff4041e817f8f_crop_north
    Football

    Opponent Depth chart for Texas Tech vs. TCU

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_13501109
    Football

    Big 12 matchups and Predictions: Week 6

    Oct 7, 2021