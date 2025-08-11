Everything You Need To Know From The First Week Of TCU Fall Camp
The TCU Horned Frogs are officially through the first week of fall camp, meaning they grow closer and closer to kickoff against North Carolina.
The Horned Frogs have been through six practices, including a few padded up, while early on the focus has been on scheme and playbook finetuning and installation, there have been a few things that stood out.
Ranging from depth charts shaking up, to performances during camp that stood out, everything I learned this week, that TCU fans need to learn as well.
The Running Back Wheel
If you were to ask me to give you the depth chart for the TCU running back room, I'd tell you to throw a dart at the board, because that guess would be as good as mine.
What we know for now and what we have seen as of the week is that transfer Kevorian Barnes is running with the first team, and Jeremy Payne has also gotten a few reps with the others.
Barnes is in his first year at Hell's Half-Acre after transferring from UTSA, where he proved to be a dominant running back. He earned Conference-USA honors his freshman season and rushed for 936 yards and eight touchdowns the last two seasons.
Jeremy Payne enters his second season with the Horned Frogs. Last season, he rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Payne is a candidate for a breakout season, and I have been impressed with what I have seen from him dating back to last fall camp.
Redshirt Freshman Nate Palmer and true freshman John Dedman have also shown signs of their talent through camp and should serve as more than capable rotation pieces when the season starts.
The number one goal for Kendall Briles' offense this season is getting the running game going, and with the pieces the Frogs have in the backfield, this should be a task they get done this season.
Secondary Depth
This is another instance of the major strength of the Horned Frogs that I have been harping on all off-season, they have depth at every position, and the secondary is no different.
With the return of Avery Helm and Vernon Glover, as well as the continued growth of Channing Canada and Devondre McGee, the secondary will be the highlight of the TCU defense.
Having four or more pieces off the bench who could be starters at other schools around the Big 12 will be huge for the continued success that TCU fans are accustomed to seeing on the field.
Ken Seals Continues to Impress
This isn't a conversation. Josh Hoover is the starting quarterback for the Frogs, and he should be.
That said, though, Ken Seals continues to be impressive. He was in spring camp and is now in the first week of fall camp as well. Hoover praised Seals, saying he has the best arm talent he has ever seen, but seeing it day after day is something else.
If, God forbid, Josh Hoover goes down with an injury, I have high confidence in Ken Seals to run the offense just as effectively, and I believe the drop in production will range from minimal to non-existent.