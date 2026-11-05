TCU vs Arizona Score Predictions From the KillerFrogs Staff

The Horned Frogs kept their bowl hopes alive with a 22–16 win over Kansas last weekend in Fort Worth. Now 4–4 overall and 2–3 in the Big 12, TCU needs two victories in its final four games to reach six wins.

The Kansas victory provided some relief, but the remaining schedule leaves little room for error. The Frogs now head west for a Friday night matchup against an Arizona team with plenty at stake.

TCU Takes Its Bowl Chase to Tucson

TCU travels to Arizona on Friday before hosting Kansas State and Utah, then closing the regular season at Texas Tech on Thanksgiving.

Three of those opponents appear in the first College Football Playoff rankings: No. 22 Arizona, No. 3 Utah, and No. 15 Texas Tech. To reach six wins, the Frogs must beat at least one of those currently ranked teams.

First comes the test in Tucson. Kickoff against Arizona is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. For television and streaming information, read our TCU vs Arizona viewing guide .

Arizona enters at 6–2, with its two losses coming against BYU and Texas Tech. The Wildcats are No. 22 in the CFP rankings and No. 24 in the AP poll. Our Arizona scouting report takes a closer look at the matchup.

The Kansas win gave TCU a result it desperately needed. Whether the Frogs can build on it against a ranked opponent on the road is another question. Here are the KillerFrogs staff’s score predictions and the reasoning behind their picks.

TCU vs Arizona Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (4–4): Arizona 34–13

Baileigh Sheffield (4–3, seven submitted picks): Arizona 24–7

Emma Swinney (5–3, one closest prediction): Arizona 35–21

Jackson James (4–4): Arizona 28–13

JD Andress (4–4): Arizona 24–20

Jason Phillips (3-5): Arizona 24-20

Michael Bara V (5–3, one closest prediction): Arizona 35–7

Nathan Cross (4–4): TCU 28–21

Ryann Zeller (4–4, one closest prediction): Arizona 27–10

Seth Dowdle (4–4): Arizona 28–13

Skyler Gerard (4–4): TCU 21–17

Tom Burke (5–3, two closest predictions): Arizona 27–13

Sean Foushee (5–3, one closest prediction): TCU 27–17

Tori Couch (4–4, one closest prediction): Arizona 21–17

This week, 10 staff members picked Arizona, while three chose TCU. Nathan, Skyler, and Sean are backing the Horned Frogs. The predictions range from a four-point game to a 28-point Arizona victory, reflecting different expectations for whether TCU’s offense can keep pace in Tucson.

That is a considerable shift from last week’s Kansas predictions , when 12 staff members picked TCU and only two selected the Jayhawks.

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings Through Kansas

TCU’s win over Kansas rewarded the 12 staff members who picked the Horned Frogs. Michael Bara V and Seth Dowdle were the only two who selected the Jayhawks.

Tom Burke earned his second closest-prediction credit with a pick of TCU 21–17. Against the actual 22–16 result, he missed TCU’s score by one point and Kansas’ score by one point, producing a combined error of two. JD Andress finished next closest with a combined error of three.

Emma Swinney, Michael, Tom, and Sean Foushee now share the best winner-picking record at 5–3. Most of the remaining staff sits at 4–4, while Baileigh Sheffield is 4–3 across seven submitted picks.

Emma retains the cumulative score-accuracy lead at 129, just one point ahead of Ryann Zeller at 130. JD is third at 143, followed by Seth at 144 and Tom at 147.

KillerFrogs staff predictions standings through week 9 | KillerFrogs.com

Cumulative differential adds the absolute error in each team’s predicted score across the season. A lower total is better. These standings measure score accuracy, while the win-loss records track correct winner selections.

Seven closest-prediction credits have been awarded through Kansas: Sean for Grambling State, Tori for Arkansas State, Tom for UCF, Ryann for BYU, Michael for Baylor, Emma for West Virginia, and Tom again for Kansas. No credit was awarded for North Carolina because every staff member picked TCU.

Our Staff’s Reasoning Behind Their Picks

“I can see the defense keeping Arizona within reach and Craig creating opportunities on the ground. I’m less confident the Frogs consistently turn those opportunities into touchdowns.”

— Ryann Zeller

“TCU is going to win. I think the Frogs know these are now-or-never games, and they will be able to pull out the win. Craig will continue to run more like he did against Kansas, and the Frogs will pull out the win.”

— Skyler Gerard

“Arizona is still playing for something this season, and their defense could cause the offensive line a lot more problems in this one. If the Frogs can get going early on offense, maybe they pull it out, but I lean Arizona on this one.”

— JD Andress

“Just not much fight left in this team, unfortunately. I think the defense finally breaks and isn’t able to continue to carry the offense’s baggage.”

— Michael Bara V

“TCU’s defense has been a strong point this season, but Arizona’s ability to put points on the board could be the difference.”

— Baileigh Sheffield

“Arizona’s offense has success against TCU’s secondary. The Wildcats’ defense has a bounce-back game and limits the Frogs’ passing game as the Frogs continue to struggle on the road.”

— Jackson James

“Playing in Tucson at night is a rough draw for the Frogs. Arizona has two conference losses, and both are to Big 12 contenders in BYU and Texas Tech, so I see them handling TCU pretty easily.”

— Aiden Reed

Share Your Prediction and Stay Connected

Can TCU turn its Halloween escape into a Friday night statement in Tucson? Share your predicted winner and final score in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum , then join fellow fans for the game-day conversation. Follow KillerFrogs.com and TCU Horned Frogs On SI for the latest news, analysis, and coverage across TCU athletics. Lowering Office Productivity Since 1997.