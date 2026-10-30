TCU vs Kansas Score Predictions From the KillerFrogs Staff

The Horned Frogs took another hard hit with a disappointing 24–20 loss to West Virginia . That being said, there is no time to waste if the Frogs want to become bowl-eligible. It is time to hit the emergency button because time is running out quickly.

TCU Needs a Halloween Win Against Kansas

With five games remaining, the Frogs sit at 3–4 overall and 1–3 in the Big 12. They have work to do. TCU needs to win three of its final five games to become bowl-eligible, and it will not be an easy road with Arizona, Kansas State, Utah, and Texas Tech still on the schedule after this weekend.

That makes Saturday’s home game against Kansas an important opportunity. Both teams enter at 3–4 overall and 1–3 in conference play, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

It is also Halloween and a blackout at The Carter , giving the Frogs a chance to change the mood in Fort Worth.

Despite the frustration surrounding TCU football, most of our staff believes the Frogs will win this game. We have not had this many members agree on a winner in quite some time. Let’s take a closer look at our TCU vs Kansas score predictions and the reasoning behind our picks.

TCU vs Kansas Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (3–4): TCU 20–14

Baileigh Sheffield (3–3, six submitted picks): TCU 27–14

Emma Swinney (4–3, one closest prediction): TCU 24–21

Jackson James (3–4): TCU 17–13

Jason Phillips (2–5): TCU 21–20

JD Andress (3–4): TCU 24–17

Michael Bara V (5–2, one closest prediction): Kansas 24–17

Nathan Cross (3–4): TCU 27–10

Ryann Zeller (3–4, one closest prediction): TCU 24–20

Seth Dowdle (4–3): Kansas 42–21

Skyler Gerard (3–4): TCU 28–21

Tom Burke (4–3, one closest prediction): TCU 21–17

Sean Foushee (4–3, one closest prediction): TCU 20–13

Tori Couch (3–4, one closest prediction): TCU 27–24

This week, 12 staff members picked the Frogs to win, while only two chose Kansas. Most predictions have TCU scoring in the 20s, with the Jayhawks somewhere in the teens or low 20s.

Most expect a fairly low-scoring defensive battle, although Seth’s 42–21 Kansas prediction is a clear exception. We will have to wait and see what these teams bring to the table Saturday afternoon.

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings Through West Virginia

TCU’s loss to West Virginia shook up our staff prediction standings. Emma Swinney, Michael Bara V, Aiden Reed, and Tom Burke were the only staff members to pick the Mountaineers to win in Fort Worth .

KillerFrogs West Virginia vs TCU staff predictions results | KillerFrogs.com

Emma earned the closest-prediction credit with her pick of West Virginia 28–17. The Frogs lost 24–20, leaving her seven combined points away from the final score. Jackson James and Tori Couch also finished seven points away, but both picked TCU to win. A staff member must pick the winning team to earn closest-prediction credit.

Michael now owns the best winner-picking record at 5–2. Emma, Seth Dowdle, Tom, and Sean Foushee follow at 4–3.

Emma has also taken over the top spot in the cumulative differential standings at 122, narrowly ahead of Ryann Zeller at 124. The race is getting tighter as the season progresses.

KillerFrogs staff rankings enter Kansas week 2026 | KillerFrogs.com

Cumulative differential adds the absolute error in each team’s predicted score across the season. A lower total is better. These rankings measure score accuracy, while the win-loss records track how often each person picked the correct winner.

No closest-prediction credit was awarded for North Carolina because every staff member picked TCU to win. The six credits awarded through West Virginia belong to Sean for Grambling State, Tori for Arkansas State, Tom for UCF, Ryann for BYU, Michael for Baylor, and Emma for West Virginia.

Our Staff’s Reasoning Behind Their Picks

“TCU survives Halloween at the Carter, but it probably makes us sweat through the fourth quarter. TCU won’t lose three consecutive home games. No more than one turnover from the offense. Jaden Craig is the more accurate passer. TCU’s defense will get this done.”

— Ryann Zeller

“Trailing the Jayhawks 17 to 14 in the game’s final seconds, TCU quarterback Jaden Craig finally leads a game-winning drive for the Horned Frogs.”

— Tom Burke

“Kansas has a decent running game, but I think TCU has a stronger defense. They’ve only been allowing 13.9 points per game.”

— Baileigh Sheffield

“It’s hard to have much trust in the offense to finish drives, but the defense does enough in this one.”

— JD Andress

“TCU is all out of sorts right now, and I don’t think this is the get-right game people think it is. Leipold’s seat is hotter than some expect, and he’s coaching for it like Sonny.”

— Michael Bara V

“I think TCU is going to pull off the win, but it will be a fight. TCU’s defense will continue to be elite, and the offense will put enough points on the board to win the game.”

— Skyler Gerard

For another perspective heading into Saturday, read Seth Dowdle’s take on TCU’s Halloween blackout against Kansas .

Share Your Prediction and Stay Connected

Now it is your turn. Share your predicted winner and final score, follow the Game Day Thread, and join the conversation in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum . KillerFrogs.com has brought TCU fans together since 1997 for Horned Frogs news, spirited discussion, and a little office productivity loss along the way. Follow TCU Horned Frogs On SI for the latest news, analysis, and coverage across TCU athletics.