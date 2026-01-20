TCU Extends Offer To Accomplished Gunter High School Lineman

Following TCU Football’s Top Prospect Day, the Frogs have extended an offer to Caleb Siler, an offensive tackle from Gunter High School.

Siler told TCU On SI’s JD Andress, “TCU’s Top Prospect Day was a great experience. I really enjoyed getting to hear from each coach, as well as several players. Their facilities are state-of-the-art. TCU is definitely a top choice for me.”

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound lineman graduates in 2027. He has offers from several schools, including SMU, San Diego State, Tulsa, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. He is currently a junior and finished his second season with the Tigers, who went 13-2 overall and 6-0 in district play. Siler was a critical part of an offensive line that provided stability and time to the Tiger offense.

Led by sophomore quarterback Knox Gage, the Tigers averaged 142.5 passing yards per game. The Tigers' rushing game is even more potent, averaging 233.8 yards per game. Gunter High School had an impressive 8.4 yards per carry, including 51 rushing touchdowns. This was largely aided by Siler’s efforts along the offensive line, protecting and creating gaps for the Tigers’ backfield.

In 2024-25, the Tigers finished 14-2 overall and 6-0 in district play. Their only losses came against Anna and Celina, before they won their final 13 games of the season.

Siler’s offer comes just days after the closing of the transfer portal window, which was open from January 2 to January 16, 2026. It was then that Sonny Dykes and the Frogs brought in 12 fresh faces to the Horned Frog family. TCU acquired two offensive linemen, Noah McKinney (Oklahoma State) and Jaheim Buchanon (Florida International), who will certainly compete to fill voids ahead of the 2026 season.

TCU Transfer Portal Acquisitions:

Noah McKinney (OL, Oklahoma State)

Michael Short (LB, Virginia Tech)

John Hoyet Chance (P, Louisiana Tech)

Jacob Fields (S, Louisiana Tech)

Jaden Craig (QB, Harvard)

Jeremy Scott (WR, South Alabama)

Landon Walker (RB, Colorado School of Mines)

Koron Hayward (EDGE, Western Kentucky)

Jaheim Buchanon (OL, Florida International)

Cheta Ofili (EDGE, Texas Tech)

Kalen Carroll (CB, Central Michigan)

Teon Parks (CB, Colorado)

While the transfer portal didn’t necessarily see the biggest names join the program, it is a result of intentional and methodical recruiting by the Frogs as they try to fill critical voids on both sides of the football.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The Horned Frogs will continue to build for 2026 as they approach spring practice. Continue to follow TCU Horned Frogs On SI for all recruiting coverage.

