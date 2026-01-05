TCU Bolsters Defense With Power Conference Linebacker

The TCU Horned Frogs have made another splash in the transfer portal, poaching linebacker Michael Short from Virginia Tech.

Upon his visit, he told TCU On SI’s JD Andress, “It was amazing. I felt a real family atmosphere from everyone on the staff. Coach Wilson and Coach Avalos did a great job of explaining how they see me fit in their defense, and I know this is a place I can come and make an impact on and off the field.”

A Proven Power Conference Linebacker with ACC Experience

It was an abbreviated junior year for Short upon Hokies’ head coach Brent Pry’s firing in September, who elected to opt out of the rest of the season in order to preserve a redshirt. Pry led Virginia Tech to a 0-3 start, including losses to South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Old Dominion.

Short spent just one season in Blacksburg, Virginia, after transferring following two seasons at North Carolina. He totaled 22 tackles and one sack in five games with the Hokies this season. The 6-foot-3 junior made a team-high 11 tackles against Vanderbilt before posting his first sack of the season in Virginia Tech’s first win of the season against Wofford.

The North Carolina native decided to remain in-state after high school, committing to the Tar Heels. He was an early enrollee and a three-star prospect. He appeared in 13 games on special teams in his freshman year before playing a larger role the next season. In 2024, Short shined with five tackles against Duke. He tallied four tackles in consecutive games against Boston College and NC State later in the year.

TCU's Defense Turns the Page Entering 2026

Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and linebackers coach Ken Wilson, the Frogs’ defensive unit took a major stride in 2025. Namdi Obiazor and Kaleb Elarms-Orr led the charge, but with the changing of the guards heading into next year, Short will certainly have an opportunity to start.

With that said, Max Carroll and Michael Teason, two younger sophomores who both earned valuable snaps this season, will also eye a starting job in 2026.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will look to continue pushing for talent in the transfer portal. Amid several coaching changes, the Frogs are expecting to bolster and upgrade their roster ahead of 2026.

Stay up to date with all TCU transfer portal news and coaching staff changes here on TCU Horned Frogs On SI.

