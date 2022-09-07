Skip to main content
TCU Football: Week 2 Depth Chart

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Football: Week 2 Depth Chart

Morris Injured. Max Duggan in as starting QB for Week 2.

The Horned Frogs started their season off strong by taking care of business against the Colorado Buffaloes with a 38-13 victory. In spite of that, the Horned Frogs lost their starting quarterback, Chandler Morris, to a knee injury. But all the quarterbacks look like they are ready for the challenge, so we will see what the next man looks like as they face Tarleton State. 

Here is this weeks line ups:

OFFENSE

WR-X

1 Johnston, Quentin  00 Conwright, Blair  88 Brown, Quincy

WR-Z

18 Williams, Savion 87 Nowell, Blake 7 Hudson, Jordan

WR-Y

12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius 80 Rogers, D'Andre 81 Curtis, Chase

WR-H

4 Barber, Taye 11 Davis, Derius 27 Henderson, Gunnar

LT

77 Coleman, Brandon 55 Rochester, Robby 71 Williams, Marcus

LG

79 Avila, Steve 76 Hayes, Garrett 58 Barlow, Altrique 75 Brown, Brannon

OC

56 Ali, Alan 52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra

RG

53 Lanz, John 78 Harris, Wes 66 Bolticoff, Noah

RT

74 Coker, Andrew 68 Nichols, Michael 72 Lott, Jasper

TE

19 Wiley, Jared 84 DiNunzio, Dominic 47 Ware, Carter

QB

15 Duggan, Max   16 Jackson, Sam   2 Morris, Chandler  

RB

33 Miller, Kendre   3 Demercado, Emari     17 Battle, Trent    9 Bailey, Emani

DEFENSE

DE

98 Horton, Dylan 90 Fox, Caleb 44 Ellison, Colt

NT

52 Williams, Damonic 99 Misi, Soni 91 Mitchell, Tymon

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DE

95 Cooper, Terrell 93 Ellis III, George 96 Uguak, Lwal

WLB

57 Hodges, Johnny 33 Armstrong, Thomas

MLB

6 Hodge, Jamoi RS 19 Banks, Shadrach

SLB

13 Winters, Dee 34 Marcheselli, Zach

CB

1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius 2 Stewart, Kee'yon

SS

3 Perry, Mark 4 Obiazor, Namdi

FS

26 Clark, Bud 14 Camara, Abe

CB

24 Newton, Josh 21 Daniels, Noah 18 Burdine, Ish

NB

28 Bradford, Millard 15 Foster, Josh

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT

31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton

PK

39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke

KO

39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke

LS

42 Matiscik, Brent 98 Frederic, Logan

H

31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton

PR

11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye

KR

11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye 3 Demercado, Emari 19 Banks, Shadrach

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium.
Podcast

LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 173: The Dykes Era Begins

By Tyler Brown
TCU Cross Country
More Sports

TCU Cross Country: Women Win Season Opener

By Barry Lewis
Sep 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Cameron Norrie of Great Britain hits a shot against Joao Sousa of Portugal on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center.
Frogs in the Pros

Cam Norrie Loses Fourth Round In US Open

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_18976077
Football

TCU Football Week 2 Opponent Lookahead: Tarleton State

By Brett Gibbons
Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0.
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 2 - Bama, Georgia Now On Top

By Barry Lewis
TCU Helmet
Football

The Rules Reconsidered: It's Not Delay Of Game--It's Perfecting The Play

By Tyler Brown
No. 2 Duke and No. 6 TCU go head-to-head on Sunday
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Dominated By Duke In Loss

By Ian Napetian
IMG_4119
Football

Road to CFB: East Carolina Football Game Day

By Brett Gibbons