    • October 13, 2021
    TCU Depth Chart: Week 7 - Oklahoma

    TCU release their depth chart for big time Big 12 conference matchup versus Oklahoma
    TCU is looking to keep it rolling after coming off a outstanding victory over Texas Tech. The TCU offensive game plan last Saturday was pretty obvious. That was to run the football with those stead of running backs they have and it worked. But, TCU had some notable receivers like Quentin Johnston and J.D. Spielman out of last week's contest. Hopefully, they’ll be ready. Defense had some key players get banged up in the blowout win versus Texas Tech. So hopefully not a lot of changes have had to happen. TCU travels to Norman, Oklahoma for their contest versus OU at 6 p.m..

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

    RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

    Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

