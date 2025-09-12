TCU Depth Chart: Week Two vs Abilene Christian Wildcats
Along with TCU's first home game of the 2025 season, the team has also released its depth chart ahead of this week's game against Abilene Christian. The Frogs will look to continue a strong start to the season with a win against the Wildcats on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The majority of TCU's roster returns after going 9-4 with the team last year. While many fans are aware of leaders on the team like Josh Hoover and Bud Clark, there are many new faces on TCU's squad that have already made a notable impact this season.
In TCU's 48-14 win against Bill Belichick in his collegiate debut, names like Kevorian Barnes and Jordan Dwyer became household names for Frog fans everywhere. Now, with an official depth chart, the media and fans alike can see where individual players land on the depth chart.
TCU's Depth Chart at a Glance
When examining TCU's depth chart for this week against the Wildcats, position groups that stick out are the cornerbacks and defensive linemen. Due to the Horned Frogs acquiring a comfortable lead in Week 1 against the Tarheels, the TCU defense got the opportunity to give 2nd-string and 3rd-string players a chance to showcase their ability.
While something like that may seem insignificant in the first game of the season, finding out who coordinators can rely on can be key down the stretch of the season. Especially in the case of injuries, blowouts give players a chance to get more playing time in the future.
Due to how competitive the cornerbacks' room is at TCU, cornerbacks coach Julius Brown was especially high on TCU's skill players. Before the 2024 season even began, both Avery Helm and Vernon Glover both suffered season-ending injuries.
In their place, guys LaMareon James and Jevon McIver Jr. stepped up for the Frogs, eventually resulting in the team going 9-4, including a bowl win. Now with Glover and Helm back in action, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos now has players he can rely on when starters need a few plays off.
The same thing goes for the defensive lineman against Abilene Christian. Seeing what players get the majority of starting reps in a game situation is always telling when questioning how much depth a team has.
With the return of Paul Oyewale, the Frogs depth at the defensive tackle and defensive end positions seems much more competitive. With all this being said, here's the depth chart for the Frogs in their home-opener.
Offense
Quarterback
#10 Josh Hoover
#9 Ken Seals
#11 Adam Schobel
Running Back
#2 Kevorian Barnes OR
#6 Trent Battle OR
#13 Jon Denman OR
#21 Nate Palmer OR
#26 Jeremy Payne
Tight End
#81 Chase Curtis OR
#0 DJ Rogers
#12 Lafayette Kaiuway
R-Wide Receiver
#1 Eric McAlister
#82 Dozie Ezukanma OR
#80 Jacobe Hayes
L-Wide Receiver
#7 Jordan Dwyer
#15 Terry Shelton
Left Tackle
#70 Ryan Hughes
#54 Quinton Harris
Left Guard
#60 Cade Bennett
#75 Rasheed Jackson
Center
#51 Coltin Deery
#55 Remington Strickland
#77 Cooper Powers
Right Guard
#62 Carson Bruno OR
#55 Remington Strickland
Right Tackle
#56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield
#50 Witten Van Hoy
Defense
Defensive End
#97 Paul Oyewale
#0 Zach Chapman
#9 Chad Woodfork
Defensive Tackle
#95 Markis Deal
#99 Connor Lingren
#98 Sterlin Brooks OR
#91 Floyd Guidry
Defensive Tackle
#92 Ansel Dim-Mbuh
#35 Tristan Johnson
#34 Perry Cole Jr.
Defensive End
#11 Devean Deal
#10 Jonathan Bax
#12 Travis Jackson
Linebacker
#3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
#27 Michael Teason
#37 Hudson Hooper
Linebacker
#4 Namdi Obiazor
#33 Max Carroll
Cornerback
#26 Vernon Glover
#20 Jevon McIver Jr.
#30 Gil Jackson
Cornerback
#7 Channing Canada
#24 Avery Helm
Safety
#21 Bud Clark
#22 Jordan Lester
Safety
#2 Jamel Johnson
#18 Kaden McFadden
#13 Ryan Yaites
Nickelback
#1 Austin Jordan
#19 Kylin Jackson
Special Teams
Placekicker
#34 Kyle Lemmerman OR
#99 Nate McCashland
Kickoffs
#34 Kyle Lemmerman
#99 Nate McCashland
Punter
#31 Ethan Craw
#97 Easton Black
Holder
#97 Easton Black
#31 Ethan Craw
Snapper
#96 Cal Keeler
#47 Aaron Bowers
Kick Returner
#26 Jeremy Payne
#18 Ed Small
Punt Returner
#7 Jordan Dwyer
#14 Joseph Manjack IV