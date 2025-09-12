Killer Frogs

TCU Depth Chart: Week Two vs Abilene Christian Wildcats

After not having an official depth chart in Week 1 against UNC, the Frogs have released their weekly depth chart for this week's game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Carson Wersal

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs players celebrate after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Along with TCU's first home game of the 2025 season, the team has also released its depth chart ahead of this week's game against Abilene Christian. The Frogs will look to continue a strong start to the season with a win against the Wildcats on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The majority of TCU's roster returns after going 9-4 with the team last year. While many fans are aware of leaders on the team like Josh Hoover and Bud Clark, there are many new faces on TCU's squad that have already made a notable impact this season.

In TCU's 48-14 win against Bill Belichick in his collegiate debut, names like Kevorian Barnes and Jordan Dwyer became household names for Frog fans everywhere. Now, with an official depth chart, the media and fans alike can see where individual players land on the depth chart.

TCU's Depth Chart at a Glance

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs edge Devean Deal (11) recovers a fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When examining TCU's depth chart for this week against the Wildcats, position groups that stick out are the cornerbacks and defensive linemen. Due to the Horned Frogs acquiring a comfortable lead in Week 1 against the Tarheels, the TCU defense got the opportunity to give 2nd-string and 3rd-string players a chance to showcase their ability.

While something like that may seem insignificant in the first game of the season, finding out who coordinators can rely on can be key down the stretch of the season. Especially in the case of injuries, blowouts give players a chance to get more playing time in the future.

Due to how competitive the cornerbacks' room is at TCU, cornerbacks coach Julius Brown was especially high on TCU's skill players. Before the 2024 season even began, both Avery Helm and Vernon Glover both suffered season-ending injuries.

In their place, guys LaMareon James and Jevon McIver Jr. stepped up for the Frogs, eventually resulting in the team going 9-4, including a bowl win. Now with Glover and Helm back in action, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos now has players he can rely on when starters need a few plays off.

The same thing goes for the defensive lineman against Abilene Christian. Seeing what players get the majority of starting reps in a game situation is always telling when questioning how much depth a team has.

With the return of Paul Oyewale, the Frogs depth at the defensive tackle and defensive end positions seems much more competitive. With all this being said, here's the depth chart for the Frogs in their home-opener.

Offense

Quarterback
#10 Josh Hoover
#9 Ken Seals
#11 Adam Schobel

Running Back
#2 Kevorian Barnes OR
#6 Trent Battle OR
#13 Jon Denman OR
#21 Nate Palmer OR
#26 Jeremy Payne

Tight End
#81 Chase Curtis OR
#0 DJ Rogers
#12 Lafayette Kaiuway

R-Wide Receiver
#1 Eric McAlister
#82 Dozie Ezukanma OR
#80 Jacobe Hayes

L-Wide Receiver
#7 Jordan Dwyer
#15 Terry Shelton

Left Tackle
#70 Ryan Hughes
#54 Quinton Harris

Left Guard
#60 Cade Bennett
#75 Rasheed Jackson

Center
#51 Coltin Deery
#55 Remington Strickland
#77 Cooper Powers

Right Guard
#62 Carson Bruno OR
#55 Remington Strickland

Right Tackle
#56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield
#50 Witten Van Hoy

Defense

Defensive End
#97 Paul Oyewale
#0 Zach Chapman
#9 Chad Woodfork

Defensive Tackle
#95 Markis Deal
#99 Connor Lingren
#98 Sterlin Brooks OR
#91 Floyd Guidry

Defensive Tackle
#92 Ansel Dim-Mbuh
#35 Tristan Johnson
#34 Perry Cole Jr.

Defensive End
#11 Devean Deal
#10 Jonathan Bax
#12 Travis Jackson

Linebacker
#3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
#27 Michael Teason
#37 Hudson Hooper

Linebacker
#4 Namdi Obiazor
#33 Max Carroll

Cornerback
#26 Vernon Glover
#20 Jevon McIver Jr.
#30 Gil Jackson

Cornerback
#7 Channing Canada
#24 Avery Helm

Safety
#21 Bud Clark
#22 Jordan Lester

Safety
#2 Jamel Johnson
#18 Kaden McFadden
#13 Ryan Yaites

Nickelback
#1 Austin Jordan
#19 Kylin Jackson

Special Teams

Placekicker
#34 Kyle Lemmerman OR
#99 Nate McCashland

Kickoffs
#34 Kyle Lemmerman
#99 Nate McCashland

Punter
#31 Ethan Craw
#97 Easton Black

Holder
#97 Easton Black
#31 Ethan Craw

Snapper
#96 Cal Keeler
#47 Aaron Bowers

Kick Returner
#26 Jeremy Payne
#18 Ed Small

Punt Returner
#7 Jordan Dwyer
#14 Joseph Manjack IV

