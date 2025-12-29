Mitch Kirsch Breaks Down the Frogs’ Offensive Game Plan for the Alamo Bowl

TCU tight ends coach Mitch Kirsch has been named the primary play caller for the Horned Frogs’ offense come the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday. It will be a tall task against a talented USC Trojan defense.

In Sunday’s press conference, Kirsch discussed his excitement and optimism for the TCU offense. He said, “It’s been really cool. Coach Dykes gave me this opportunity, and I’ve been with him for eight years now, but most importantly we’ve got a great staff that’s put together a really good gameplan for these guys to go execute at a high level.”

Kirsch originally graduated from James Madison University in 2016 and signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After being cut by the organization, he joined SMU as an offensive graduate assistant the following year. He officially came to Fort Worth in the 2021 season as a senior offensive analyst before being promoted to assistant tight ends coach in 2024.

When it comes to the gameplan for Tuesday, well, the Kirsch wants the Frogs to be fast and efficient. “We just wanted to find a game plan that would get these guys to be able to play fast and not think. We want to execute at a high level,” he said.

TCU will be without two key offensive players, including Josh Hoover and Jordan Dwyer. It was announced that the Frogs’ wide receiver would miss the game due to injury. Despite the external noise, Kirsch, the coaching staff, and the players believe in Ken Seals. While that support has been most evident over the last week or so, it has been there all season long.

Kirsh said, “Everything Josh could do, Ken can do. Let’s not forget Ken started 20-plus games in the SEC. So we’ve felt as a staff for the longest time that we have the best backup quarterback in the country.”

Fortunately for the TCU, the Trojans will be missing several defensive standouts. Safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry have both opted out of the bowl game after declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. USC will also be without freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart due to a stress fracture in his foot. Stewart totaled 11 sacks in what was a remarkable first season as a Trojan.

USC's three leading receivers will not be available for the Alamo Bowl.



WR Makai Lemon, WR Ja'kobi Lane, and TE Lake McRee have all opted out and declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. ⬇️@ValeroAlamoBowl | @Killer_Frogs https://t.co/Jlw8VsVGSp — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) December 28, 2025

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The Alamo Bowl will kick off on December 30 at 8:00 p.m. CT from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

