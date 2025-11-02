TCU Drops a Spot in Week Nine Big 12 Swag Rankings
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest uniforms in college football. Each week, we break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were TCU for Home Jersey of the Week and Texas Tech for Away Jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last week’s overall winner goes to TCU, thanks to their purple and black combo, with chrome purple helmets that looked great, even in the rain. While it wasn't too flashy, it had a very nice look to it. And this week's overall winner? It's the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Big 12 is filled with great looks and strong alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part: Uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 9 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs once again made another statement with a very nice purple and white combination, which had a very clean look to it.
TCU always has a strong look, no matter what combination they wear. The purple and black combo is just another example of greatness. The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football.
Home Thread Rankings:
1. West Virginia- West Virginia’s blackout uniform has a story behind it, which is why it tops the list this week. The black uniform is far from plain, it features a clean design with bold lettering. I especially love that they’re called the “Coal Rush” uniforms. In West Virginia, black carries significant meaning: coal is black, and coal mining is a proud part of the state’s heritage.
2. Kansas- The Jayhawks have had some of my favorite uniforms this season, and this week’s look is another perfect example why. The red and blue combination is unique and brings a creative flair that sets them apart from everyone else. I’m a big fan of this look and would’ve ranked it number one if it weren’t for the story behind West Virginia’s uniforms.
3. Utah- This white and red combo looks great. There are a lot of design detail that goes into this look, such as the stripes on the sleeves and pants. Their logo, featured on both the helmet and jersey, also looks sharp. I’m a big fan of this look.
4. Texas Tech- The Red Raiders have had some solid looking uniforms this season, and this one is another strong example. The red really pops against the white pants and helmet, creating a clean, strong look. I’d rank them just behind Utah, mainly because the Utes’ design has a bit more detail and creativity.
5. Arizona State- I’m honestly so bittersweet on these; some days I really like them, and other days I just don’t. The black and yellow combo is definitely unique, but it’s not really my style. It’s a clean look overall, but at times the colors seem to clash a bit too much. It’s not a bad uniform by any means, which is why it lands in the middle of the pack for me, but it’s definitely not my favorite.
6. Iowa State- The Cyclones’ uniforms continue to fall short for me. I really like the blackout concept, but their's just doesn’t measure up to other blackout looks. The lettering feels way too small, and there’s very little detail or design to make the uniform stand out.
7. Cincinnati- Similar to Iowa State, Cincinnati’s uniforms have been a bit disappointing for me. They’re not bad by any means, but they’re definitely lacking in detail and just look a little off, in my opinion.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. Colorado- I really like this combo, it’s unique and gives off a tough, strong look. I think it’s the best uniform Colorado has, and that uniqueness is exactly why it sits at the top of my list this week.
2. TCU- The Horned Frogs haven’t missed this season when it comes to uniforms. Their looks have been sharp and consistently stand out from the rest. This week’s all-white combo paired with a purple chrome helmet nearly earned them another number-one spot. However, Colorado’s unique look edged them out for the top spot this time..
3. BYU- BYU doesn’t have a single bad uniform, though they sometimes fall a bit short on creativity. That said, their colors always look sharp and are usually executed really well. This week’s look is a great example — it’s a bit plain, but still clean and far from bad.
4. Baylor- I really like the clean look of Baylor’s uniform this week. It has just the right amount of all their colors, and the white really pops. I think this might be Baylor’s best look of the entire season; it’s sharp, balanced, and really appealing overall.
5. Houston- Houston has had some solid looks this season, and this red-and-white combo is definitely not a bad one. The colors complement each other well, but they fall just short compared to some of their other uniforms. It’s a little on the bland side, not bad by any means, but just middle of the pack.
6. Kansas State- K-State’s uniforms come off a bit plain to me, almost like there’s no real design element to them. I’m not a huge fan of the silver and purple combo. I feel like they could use those colors in a more creative way. It’s definitely not the worst uniform I’ve seen, but it doesn’t stand out either.
7. Oklahoma State- I’m usually a big fan of Oklahoma State’s uniforms, but this one just doesn’t hit the mark for me. It’s not bad, but it feels a little mismatched and not as well-coordinated as their usual looks.
Arizona and UCF had a Week Nine bye and are not in this week's rankings
Overall Week Winner: West Virginia
The look was hard to ignore, and it has a great story behind it. It’s an especially tough look, particularly at night. I’m a huge fan of the Coal Rush uniforms, and I think many of you will be too. This week’s number one definitely goes to the Mountaineers.