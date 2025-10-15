Big 12 Swag Rankings: TCU Earns a Top Spot with Best Threads in Week Seven
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest threads in college football. Each week, we break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were Houston for Home Jersey of the Week and Oklahoma State for Away Jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last week’s overall winner goes to Houston, thanks to their powder blue uniforms accented with red. The combination looked sharp, clean, and stood out as one of the most unique looks of the week, earning them the top spot overall.
The Big 12 is loaded with iconic looks and bold alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part: Uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 7 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs made another statement with a very nice purple and white combination, which had a very clean look to it.
TCU always has a strong look, no matter what combination they wear. The purple nad white combo is just another example of ones that stand out.
The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football. Where did the Horned Frogs rank in the Week 7 Threads uniform rankings?
Home Thread Rankings:
1. Texas Tech- The Red Raiders rolled out some new uniforms this week, and I’ve got to say that I love them. I’m not totally sold on the full rebrand or the return to the old logo, but the look itself is clean and definitely grabbed my attention in Week 7. It’s fresh, unique, and something different for Texas Tech.
2. Oklahoma State- The black jersey paired with orange pants creates a bold and clean look. The color combination is distinctive and well-balanced, making it instantly recognizable. It also feels fitting as we get closer to Halloween. I just love this look for Oklahoma State.
3. Arizona- The blue jersey paired with white pants and a white helmet creates a clean, classic look. The red accents on the jerseys and cleats add the perfect pop of color to complement the blue. Arizona’s uniforms have been on point all season, and they really haven’t missed.
4. Kansas State- This isn’t a bad look from Kansas State; in fact, it’s easily their best uniform combo. The purple and silver pairing is unique and provides great contrast. It did get a little confusing on the field color-wise against TCU. However, overall, it was a strong and well-put-together look.
5. Utah- The Utes’ look this week was bright and clean, and overall, it looked solid. That said, the uniform can come across as a bit basic at times. Still, it’s a reliable look that consistently comes together well on the field.
6. Cincinnati- I don’t dislike this uniform combo, but there were several others this week that stood out more. The red and black pairing is a classic well-coordinated look, but it just lacks a bit of pop. It feels a little stale. However, it's far from a bad look.
7. Colorado- The black and white combination is classic and clean. It's well-coordinated but doesn't stand out as much. I feel that it does not stand out as much as some of the rest of these. Overall, its not a horrible look, just doesnt stand out this week.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. TCU- The Horned Frogs’ uniforms looked great, even in a tough loss this week. The purple and white combo is clean and pairs perfectly, but the helmet really steals the show; that purple just pops. TCU looked sharp in Manhattan this weekend, and their uniforms definitely caught my eye.
2. BYU—The Cougars' blue and white combo had a great road look this weekend. It’s a classic, clean pairing that’s perfectly coordinated, and the blue really stands out under the stadium lights. I thought their uniforms looked sharp this week, and they were definitely one of the best.
3. Houston- Houston had another great uniform combo this week. The all-white look with red accents is simple yet sharp, and the script lettering on the helmets and jerseys adds a unique touch. The bright red really pops and stands out. Overall, I thought these uniforms looked fantastic.
4. Kansas- The Jayhawks’ uniforms have been solid all season. Their bright Kansas colors always pop and look great in just about any combination they wear. I’m also a big fan of the large Jayhawk on the helmet; it’s unique and really stands out from the rest.
5. Iowa State-This look isn’t bad at all. Their colors really pop against the white, which makes for a clean look. It is a bit simple, which is why I didn’t rank it higher, but overall, it’s a solid look. It definitely is one of my favorite Iowa State uniforms so far.
6. Arizona State- I’m not sure what it is about these uniforms, but the color coordination just feels a little off. It’s not a bad look by any means; the white jersey with black pants creates a decent contrast with a nice pop of color. However, something about it feels incomplete. It’s almost like they’re just missing that final touch to tie everything together.
7. UCF- I really don’t care for this color combination or the overall look they’re going for. The white jersey paired with beige or khaki pants creates a bland combo that lacks visual appeal. The colors don’t provide enough contrast or excitement, and I think UCF could do much better. Something a bit bolder and more unique would suit them better.
Baylor and West Virginia had a week seven bye and are not in this week's rankings
Overall Week Winner: Texas Tech
The Red Raiders narrowly beat the Horned Frogs this week, becasue of the new look and uniqueness. It’s the most unique of the week, features some of the best color work, and really stands out on the field. Week 7 goes to The Texas Tech.