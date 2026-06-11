The Most Unexpected TCU Fan Lives Half a World Away

There is a specific type of sports fan that the world struggles to explain. Not the fan who jumps on the bandwagon when a team wins, or the observer who checks box scores during commercial breaks. The fan picked a team that was not given to them, even though it was thousands of miles and an ocean away.

The Horned Frog, the team's mascot, is a mystery to almost everyone outside of Fort Worth, Texas. Nilesh Kumar is exactly that kind of fan. For more than 20 years, Kumar, who is an Indian sports journalist, has been writing, arguing, tweeting, and occasionally shouting about Texas Christian University football.

His obsession with the Horned Frogs is a topic of joke and genuine curiosity in Indian sports media. What led a subcontinent-based writer to become one of the most passionate chroniclers of a program in the Big 12 Conference? Like TCU football, the answer is a tale of belief that arrives before the evidence.

TCU football caught Kumar's attention in the early 2000s, a period that most casual American sports fans would not recall as a triumphant time for the Horned Frogs.

Discovering Gary Patterson's TCU

In 2001, Gary Patterson took over as head coach after the program left the Western Athletic Conference and settled into Conference USA. TCU was little more than a footnote for most observers outside Texas.

Kumar witnessed something different.

"The defense they played under Patterson was unlike anything I had been watching in college football," Kumar has said in interviews. "Every other team was chasing points. TCU was suffocating opponents. It was chess, not checkers."

He was not wrong. TCU's defense-first philosophy led to 10-2, 11-2, and 11-1 records in 2002, 2003, and 2005, respectively. These seasons were not seasonal flukes. During these early chapters, a program was being rebuilt methodically to become durable.

When TCU moved to the Mountain West Conference in 2005 , it gave the program a stronger national profile and a clearer path to major bowl discussions. Kumar was a pioneer in noticing outside of American sports media.

The Rose Bowl Years and National Recognition

Between 2008 and 2011, TCU was recognized as one of the most captivating stories in college football. The Horned Frogs went 11-2 in 2008, 12-1 in 2009, and then arrived in 2010 with a team that refused to lose. The team finished undefeated and won the Rose Bowl against Wisconsin in January 2011 , capping an undefeated season.

TCU was elevated to the top of sports power instead of being limited by regional differences, thanks to one of its most significant victories in program history.

"I've been saying for a while that parity in college football is here," Patterson said . "I got texts from everybody across the nation, from Boise State and schools all over. ... Today we played for us, and for all the schools that wanted a chance."

Kumar's coverage during this period earned him followers he did not anticipate. An Indian journalist, accustomed to reading analysis from writers at ESPN or The Athletic, was providing American college football fans with sharp, historically grounded breakdowns of TCU's defensive schemes. The novelty wore off quickly because the quality didn't.

"Nilesh was writing about TCU's linebacker rotations with the same depth that American beat writers bring to Alabama or Ohio State," one longtime college football podcaster noted. "It was disorienting and then just impressive."

In what was the program's final Mountain West season , the 2011 TCU team finished 11-2, ending one chapter before conference realignment changed to the next.

"Going into the new conference, we're not going to try to be arrogant or have entitlement. We're going to be a hard-nosed football team that wins ballgames and a university that represents the right thing. The biggest mistake we could make is to think we're different now that we're in the Big 12. ... We need to be what we are. As long as won't forget that, we'll always be a competitive program,” said Patterson.

The Big 12 Arrival and the Great Snub of 2014

In 2012, TCU became a member of the Big 12. The first season was not as successful as expected, finishing 7-6. The 2013 campaign was truly difficult, producing a 4-8 record that would have broken the spirit of more casual supporters. Kumar kept writing. He explained the personnel gaps during the transition and predicted that the program's structural strengths under Patterson would return.

Despite the program's decision, the 2014 season remains one of the most talked-about in TCU history. Although the Horned Frogs were among the nation's best teams and finished 12-1, they were not included in the inaugural College Football Playoff, making it one of the sport's most controversial postseason decisions. TCU had a compelling case. The committee went in a different direction.

Kumar's reaction to the snub was extremely strong by his standards, and he wrote a lengthy, meticulously researched piece arguing that the committee's framework was structurally biased against programs without the recruiting profile of SEC powers. The piece circulated widely. Kumar's argument wasn't unique, but his delivery carried the fury of someone who had watched TCU being underestimated since 2001. The 2015 team added an 11-2 season to demonstrate that 2014 was not an exception. TCU had become a Big 12 power, and Kumar had the archive to prove that he had said so years before most people believed it.

The Difficult Years Tested Everyone

The Patterson era had more complicated chapters in its later years. TCU dropped to 6-7 in 2016 but rebounded to 11-3 in 2017. The seasons of 2018 and 2019 showed the difficulty of sustained excellence at the highest level. The 2020 pandemic-shortened season produced a 6-4 record, and 2021 ended with a 5-7 record, which ended Patterson's two-decade run, according to Bill Bender of Sporting News .

Kumar's writing during this period revealed a new dimension to his fandom. He made a significant effort to document the Patterson era's construction, even though many observers were calling for change loudly.

A program that had gone from Conference USA obscurity to a recurring top 10 threat, having won seven conference championships, and compiled a record few Group-of-Five programs could even dream of. Kumar's send-off to Patterson was one of the most extensive tributes ever published.

When TCU Reached College Football's Biggest Stage

Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes during the 2023 CFP National Championship head coaches press conference at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most dramatic single season in TCU football history was the result of Sonny Dykes taking over in 2022. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game was reached by the Horned Frogs after overcoming several unlikely late-game scenarios and going 13-2. The run captured the attention of college football and produced moments that will be replayed for decades.

For Kumar, it was a completely different experience. It was validation, not personal validation, but that of a program and its followers. He wrote about TCU when the audience was small. He made a case for the program's legitimacy even though skeptics dismissed it as a mid-major play-up. Now the Horned Frogs were on the biggest stage in college sports.

His work on the 2022 playoff run was among the most-read of his career. Readers who had discovered him years earlier shared his writing widely. New readers were curious about who this Indian journalist was and why he had such a good understanding of TCU. It was obvious that he had been paying attention for a longer time than anyone else outside of Fort Worth.

Loyalty After the Headlines Fade

The 2023 season saw a 5-7 record, which was a difficult correction after the heights of 2022. Kumar did not disappear. He analyzed, contemporized, and waited. The 2024 rebound to 9-4 confirmed that the Dykes era still had structure beneath the surface. This was evidence that the 2022 championship run was not a one-year mirage, but rather the rebuilding of a genuine program identity.

TCU's 229-97 record from 2000 to 2025 was one of the most successful in college football over that span when measured by winning percentage. Seven conference championships. Four BCS and New Year's Six bowl appearances. A national championship game. These are not statistics of a program that was lucky. These statistics are a result of a program that created something tangible.

What Nilesh Kumar's Story Says About TCU Football

Nilesh Kumar found TCU and has been a fan ever since. | Nilesh Kumar

It's easy to imagine Kumar as the curious Indian sportswriter who has a fondness for a Texas football team. The frame is missing what he really represents, which is something more intriguing: proof that great sports stories do not pay attention to geography.

The rise of TCU from WAC outcast to Big 12 power is one of the most compelling stories in college football today. A coach built an identity before most people understood what he was building. The fanbase has survived the 4-8 seasons, despite the playoff snubs and 5-7 collapses. The 2022 season brought about a change in the sport's focus.

Kumar discovered that story through his search. The fact that he found it thousands of miles away is a testament to the story's worth by writing in a language for an audience that had no reason to care about Fort Worth, Texas. He is still writing. TCU still has games to play. Kumar's obsession, as anyone who follows his work can tell you, is not slowing down.