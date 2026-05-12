A TCU Football Fan in London Found the Horned Frogs From Half a World Away

Nilesh Kumar, a fifteen-year-old sportswriter, has already established himself as a bridge between Indian sports culture and the world by covering these stories. The world of college football in America can be a confusing place. This is one of those tales.

The feeling of loneliness comes from loving a sports team that nobody around you has ever heard of.

Aryan Mehta has an intimate understanding of this feeling. He is twenty-three years old, originally from Pune, India, currently living in London on a postgraduate visa, and he is an inexplicably, stubbornly, and joyfully fan of the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Dallas Cowboys are not on my list. The Los Angeles Lakers are not what I'm talking about. Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, or Notre Dame are among the glamorous college football programs that occasionally bleed into international consciousness, but this is not one of them. No. Aryan follows TCU. Texas Christian University. Fort Worth, Texas is home to a private university with an enrollment of around twelve thousand students and a purple-and-white color scheme that would be unrecognizable to those outside of the American South.

"People ask me all the time," Aryan says, laughing, his voice slightly tired from a late-night video call. "They say, 'TCU? What is that? Is that a bank?'"

It is not a bank. Aryan Mehta's obsession began in the most mundane of circumstances.

In 2019, he was a victim of the YouTube algorithm rabbit hole, but since then, he has made significant changes to his sleeping schedule, social life, and emotional wellbeing.

How Did It All Start?

Most international fans of American college football are unable to fully explain how they got where they are. Typically, it starts off with curiosity, speeds up in a single dramatic moment, and solidifies into identity before the person fully understands what has taken place.

Aryan viewed it as a highlight reel. A video compilation of TCU's 2018 season that YouTube deemed necessary to view at eleven o'clock on a Tuesday night. He watched it once, then again. He clicked on the game to play it fully. Then another.

"There was something about the energy," he says. "The stadium, the crowd, the way the players celebrated. It felt very alive. Very emotional. Like cricket, actually, it reminded me a little of cricket. To be honest with you.”

The comparison between American college football and cricket may seem strange to those who have never considered it. The more you consider it, the more it makes sense. The weight of regional identity is significant in both sports. The fans in both teams are passionate and deeply knowledgeable, and they view their team's fortunes as a direct reflection of community pride.

Both exhibit moments of tension that are almost unbearable. Both are crucial in rewarding the obsessive viewer, who watches enough games to understand not only what is happening, but why.

Aryan became that viewer. He acquired knowledge of the game over a period of months and years. He acquired knowledge of conferences, bowl games, recruiting rankings, and transfer portals.

He gained an understanding of a two-point conversion, the reasons behind controversial fourth-down decisions, and the reason why the college football playoff expansion is a hotly debated topic in American sports media.

He did all of this while living in Pune, India, watching games that started at 1:00 am local time.

The Art of Devotion

It's important to note that following TCU from another country is not a particularly convenient hobby. The time difference is an obvious obstacle. When TCU plays a prime-time game in Fort Worth, Texas, usually at a seven or eight o'clock kickoff on a Saturday,

In India, it is between one and two o'clock Sunday morning, and in the United Kingdom, it is around one o'clock.

This is manageable, if exhausting. Everything surrounding the game is what makes it harder. American college football is part of a media ecosystem that was almost exclusively created for Americans. Regional cable packages prevent the official broadcasts from being seen.

Accessing the local radio calls that have the genuine emotional texture and the homegrown announcers who have followed the program for decades is nearly impossible from abroad without significant workarounds.

The team merchandise ships to international addresses, but the shipping costs are extremely expensive. Aryan once paid almost the same amount for shipping as he did for the jersey itself.

"I once bought a TCU hoodie," he says. "It cost me fifty dollars for the hoodie and forty-two dollars to ship. My friends thought I had lost my mind, but I will always support things that I am truly passionate about in life. It was instilled in me at a very young age by my parents.”

Perhaps the most isolating is the lack of community. Being a college football fan in the United States is about immersing yourself in a culture. You go to the area where the tailgate is. You wear the same colors as the grocery store. When you mention a specific play from three seasons ago, you find strangers in bars who have a complete understanding of what you mean.

In London, Aryan has only two friends who understand what the Big 12 Conference is. Neither of them is particularly concerned about TCU. His community has been established elsewhere, in forums, social media, YouTube comment sections, and Reddit community threads. A gathering of fans from all over the world to discuss a sport that most of their neighbors find baffling.

TCU’s National Championship Game Run in 2022 Reaffirmed Aryan’s Fandom

TCU's 2022 season was the single moment that made Aryan's fandom feel almost overwhelmed. In his first year as head coach of the program, Sonny Dykes led the Horned Frogs to one of the most remarkable runs in college football history. They won the conference championship. Michigan was defeated by them in a semifinal game that was full of incredible suspense.

For the first time ever in the program's history, they made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the end, Georgia came out on top with a 65-7 win in the final game. But that is almost beside the point.

Watching that semifinal game against Michigan, a game that lasted through double overtime, a game with several lead changes and moments of pure disbelief, was a completely different experience for Aryan.

TCU football fandom reaches far beyond Fort Worth as fans around the world follow the Horned Frogs from thousands of miles away. | KillerFrogs.com Illustrated Graphic

"I was watching alone in my flat," he says. "It was four in the morning. My flatmates were asleep. I had my laptop on the kitchen table, and I was trying not to wake anyone up. And when they won, I just sat there for a while. I didn't know what to do. There was nobody to call."

He reached out to his younger brother in Pune, who had been following along with text updates. Although he wasn't particularly interested in college football, his brother stayed up anyway because he knew how much it meant to Aryan.

"He said, 'They won, right? Good. Now go to sleep, and I will call you when I wake up.

While telling this story, Aryan laughs. The laughter comes from someone who acknowledges that the full weight of the moment cannot be conveyed to someone who is not present.

Regardless, who is thankful to someone trying to be present for it?

Loving TCU Football From Far Far Away

Every international sports fan's story has a philosophical question, and it's this: "What does it mean to love something you can never fully be part of?" Aryan is unlikely to ever attend a TCU home game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The cost of the trip, the logistics of travel, the difficulty of attending just one game and then returning to ordinary life, it all adds up to something that remains, for now, a dream rather than a plan.

He has never been to Fort Worth. He has never walked the campus. He has never eaten at the local restaurants that TCU fans talk about. He knows the team's history through research and storytelling, not through the lived memory of growing up in the surrounding community.

Despite this, he maintains that this distance has made him a more thoughtful fan. He chose TCU. Nobody in his family follows them. His neighborhood in Pune did not adhere to its guidelines. Social pressure was absent, tribal inheritance was absent, and there was no default loyalty passed down from parents. As he watched the first highlight reel, he sensed a response and followed it wherever it led.

"I think that is real," he says. "Maybe it is even more real, because I had to work for it."

Why Stories Like Aryan's Matter

College football is often framed around television contracts, playoff formats, NIL collectives, and recruiting rankings. But somewhere in London, a TCU fan is waking up at four in the morning to watch games alone because something about the program connected with him years ago.

That kind of connection cannot be measured by conference revenue or social media metrics. But it might be the most important thing the sport still has.

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