For TCU true freshman Ace Theus, making an impact early in his college career has started with special teams.

The former Duncanville standout has earned a role in the Horned Frogs’ return game while continuing to develop as a receiver. As TCU evaluates its first five games during the bye week, Theus’ development offers something to watch heading into the remainder of the season.

For freshmen, earning playing time often starts before the season begins.

Players typically have conversations with coaches and members of the personnel staff about where they fit within the program and whether there is an opportunity to see the field during their first season. Those conversations, along with workouts, practices and offseason performance, help determine what role develops once the games begin.

For Theus, that process has led to early opportunities returning punts and kickoffs, giving him a chance to contribute while working toward potentially earning more snaps on offense.

Ace Theus’ Early TCU Football Return Stats

Through TCU’s first five games, Theus has recorded nine punt returns for 99 yards and four kickoff returns for 80 yards, according to Big 12 statistics. He has appeared in four games.

That amounts to 179 combined return yards, with averages of 11 yards per punt return and 20 yards per kickoff return.

Theus has shared punt-return duties with sophomore receiver Ed Small, who has five returns for 70 yards this season. His involvement adds another storyline to TCU’s evolving personnel rotation as younger players work to establish their roles.

“I’ve made the adjustment and have really been developing well from being around a lot of great guys, like Jordan Dwyer, and Ed Small, and being in good competition. There’s nothing I can’t get better at. I’m really just learning day by day, taking mental reps and becoming a better receiver. That’s really all I can work on,” Theus told TCU On SI reporter JD Andress.

TCU’s roster lists Theus as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman. His current school bio identifies him as a three-star recruit rated the nation’s No. 118 wide receiver by 247Sports.

A member of TCU’s 2026 signing class, Theus arrived with experience contributing as a receiver, runner and returner at Duncanville.

Special Teams Opportunities Against Grambling and Arkansas State

Theus’ ability as a returner was on display against Grambling State. He returned five punts for 73 yards and two kickoffs for 45 yards in TCU’s 63-7 win.

Late in the second quarter, his 22-yard punt return moved TCU to its own 42-yard line. Jaden Craig followed with a 57-yard completion to Small at Grambling’s 1-yard line, but the half ended without a score on that possession.

Theus also broke a 36-yard punt return in the third quarter. An illegal-block-in-the-back penalty against TCU wiped out much of the gain, leaving the Frogs at their own 30-yard line.

The following week against Arkansas State, Theus continued to receive opportunities in the return game. He finished with four punt returns for 26 yards and one kickoff return for 18 yards. His longest punt return went for 21 yards and moved TCU across midfield.

There have also been moments reflecting the learning curve that comes with being a freshman. Against Arkansas State, Theus muffed a punt in the second quarter that teammate Julius Simms recovered.

Those experiences are part of developing consistency in a role where protecting possession matters alongside the ability to make plays in space.

Could Ace Theus Earn More Opportunities on Offense?

While Theus has established an early role on special teams, the next question is whether that development can eventually lead to more opportunities on offense.

Theus has yet to record a reception this season, making his role in the passing game something to watch as TCU searches for answers to its offensive inconsistency.

His background suggests there is potential.

At Duncanville, Theus caught 58 passes for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. As a senior, he totaled 1,190 all-purpose yards, including 465 receiving yards, 380 rushing yards, 205 punt-return yards and 140 kickoff-return yards.

That versatility gives him a foundation to build on as he adjusts to college football and continues learning alongside Small and Dwyer. The Horned Frogs have also received important contributions from Kari Ashley in the passing game, providing another example of how a dependable target can help the offense.

For now, special teams remain Theus’ clearest path to playing time.

TCU is on its bye week following a 17-10 loss to BYU and returns to action Oct. 17 at Baylor. With the I-35 Revivalry matchup approaching, the break gives the Horned Frogs an opportunity to evaluate what has worked and determine how younger players can continue to develop.

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ace Theus (4) catches a kick during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Theus has already found a way onto the field. His next challenge is turning those opportunities into consistent production, whether that comes through the return game or eventually in the passing attack.

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