A stunning upset scrambled the order, an early conference game brought clarity, and Week 3 delivers the league’s first ranked showdown.

Nonconference play is winding down across the Big 12, but not before one last round of results separated the contenders from the rest of the pack. After Week 1 gave the conference its first real preview, a stunning turnaround in Stillwater rewrote the outlook for the bottom half of the league, while a couple of preseason favorites already have questions about consistency.

This week offers a preview of what is coming. Houston travels to Lubbock for a ranked matchup with real Big 12 Championship implications, while Kansas and Arizona State begin conference play with a trip to London. For TCU, the results offered a clearer picture of what its path through the Big 12 could demand.

Here is the full breakdown, 1 through 16.

1. BYU Cougars

Record: 2-0

BYU’s 28-17 win over Arizona keeps the Cougars at the top of the power rankings for now. The defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half, and the offense scored touchdowns on each of its final two possessions to close the door.

The Cougars will visit Fort Worth on Oct. 3 for one of the biggest games on TCU’s 2026 schedule.

Next game: at Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS

2. Utah Utes

Record: 2-0

Utah controlled the middle quarters against Arkansas behind a productive backfield, while the defense dominated the Razorbacks’ first-year starting quarterback in a 43-10 victory.

The Utes visit TCU on Nov. 21 as part of a demanding closing stretch for the Horned Frogs.

Next game: vs. Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 2-0

The Red Raiders needed fourth-quarter touchdown passes from both Will Hammond and Thomas Castellanos to escape Oregon State with a 35-24 victory. The Beavers piled up 417 passing yards in the loss.

Now Texas Tech gets its first real conference test in a matchup many believe could preview the Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders will also close the regular season against TCU in a Thanksgiving matchup that Texas Tech already has circled.

Next game: vs. Houston, Friday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. CT on FOX

4. Houston Cougars

Record: 2-0

Houston cruised past Southern in a 77-6 rout, using the blowout to get an extended look at Keisean Henderson, the highly recruited freshman quarterback who made the most of his limited opportunities.

Houston was already fourth in the Big 12 power rankings after Week 1, and Friday’s ranked matchup with Texas Tech should reveal whether the Cougars belong among the conference’s true championship contenders.

Next game: at Texas Tech, Friday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. CT on FOX

5. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 1-1

Arizona led BYU at halftime and stayed within four points until the final six minutes, but a failed fourth-down attempt at the BYU 17 ended a potential go-ahead drive. It was a strong showing against one of the conference’s top teams despite the 28-17 loss.

Arizona is also one of several teams awaiting TCU on the Horned Frogs’ challenging 2026 conference schedule.

Next game: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 19, 9:30 p.m. CT on TNT

6. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 2-0

Kansas State’s defense pitched a shutout against Washington State, with the Cougars’ only touchdown coming on an interception return. The Wildcats also broke loose for another big day on the ground in the 34-7 victory.

Kansas State visits Fort Worth on Nov. 14 to begin a three-game stretch against the Wildcats, Utah and Texas Tech that could define TCU’s season.

Next game: vs. Tulane, Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 1-1

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins (24) rushes as Oregon's Koi Perich (3) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A week after an ugly loss to Tulsa dropped Oklahoma State near the bottom of the Week 1 power rankings, the Cowboys hung 554 total yards on a supposedly elite Oregon defense in a stunning 39-31 upset.

It is the biggest jump in the conference this week, and it raises real questions about just how good Oregon and Tulsa actually are.

Next game: vs. Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

8. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 1-1

Turnovers turned a competitive game against Texas A&M into a lopsided 48-20 final, with two fourth-quarter interceptions returned for touchdowns doing the most damage.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (7) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State now heads to London for its first Big 12 game after sitting fifth in the conference power rankings following Week 1.

Next game: at Kansas in London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. CT on FOX

9. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 2-0

Colorado never trailed against Weber State, but 13 penalties, two lost fumbles and a missed field goal kept the 52-21 victory from being as clean as it should have been.

The Buffaloes remain undefeated after beginning the season sixth in the Big 12 power rankings.

Next game: at Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX

10. Baylor Bears

Record: 1-1

With starting quarterback DJ Lagway out, Baylor leaned on Nate Bennett and a defense that surrendered only a field goal against Prairie View A&M. Bennett threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

Baylor hosts TCU on Oct. 17 in Waco as part of a Big 12 schedule filled with marquee matchups for the Horned Frogs.

Next game: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday, Sept. 19, 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU

11. UCF Knights

Record: 1-1

UCF’s offense stalled repeatedly in a tough, rain-soaked 12-7 loss at Pittsburgh. The Knights must now navigate the coming weeks without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who is dealing with a significant hamstring injury.

That injury is particularly important to TCU because the Horned Frogs open Big 12 play at UCF on Sept. 26.

Next game: vs. Georgia State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

12. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 1-1

TCU bounced back from its rough loss in Dublin with a 63-7 blowout of Grambling State. Quarterback Jaden Craig delivered a much sharper performance, although a second look at the victory revealed areas the Horned Frogs must clean up before Big 12 play.

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The question now is whether TCU can carry that progress into its final nonconference game and begin building real momentum.

Next game: vs. Arkansas State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU

13. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 1-1

Kansas let a competitive game slip away after halftime against Missouri. The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half and pulled away for a 38-21 victory.

Kansas will eventually visit Fort Worth on Halloween as part of TCU’s 2026 Big 12 schedule.

Next game: vs. Arizona State in London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. CT on FOX

14. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 2-0

Cincinnati let Western Carolina hang around into the second quarter before pulling away with 48 unanswered points. The Bearcats finished with 690 total yards, including 418 on the ground, in a 62-10 victory.

The Bearcats remain undefeated after opening the season near the bottom of the Big 12 power rankings.

Next game: vs. Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 2-0

The Mountaineers rolled past UT Martin 52-7 behind a strong rushing performance, allowing only a late score. Their toughest nonconference test of the season is up next.

West Virginia visits Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 24 for TCU’s Homecoming game, another important stop on the Horned Frogs’ road through the Big 12.

Next game: vs. Virginia in Charlotte, Saturday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT on ACC Network

16. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 1-1

A late field goal sealed Iowa State’s fate in a tight 16-13 loss at No. 21 Iowa, extending the offense’s early-season struggles to move the ball consistently.

The Cyclones fell from No. 14 in the Week 1 power rankings after managing only 255 total yards and nine first downs against the Hawkeyes.

Next game: vs. Bowling Green, Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU

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