The Horned Frogs are back at Amon G. Carter Stadium for their second home game of the season. Below, you’ll find the kickoff time, streaming information, radio coverage, weather outlook, betting line and more.

TCU is coming off a massive get-right game against Grambling State last week. The Frogs now face a much tougher challenge against a Butch Jones-led Arkansas State team in Fort Worth. What will it take for TCU to put together another complete game at The Carter?

TCU looks to build on its 63-7 win over Grambling State. The offense looked much stronger and more cohesive, showing a better understanding of what offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis asked of the unit. Jaden Craig took a big step forward, and TCU will lean on him again this week against Arkansas State.

A 1-1 record is not the start fans wanted, but a win Saturday would be another step toward rebuilding confidence in this team. The KillerFrogs staff expects TCU to handle the Red Wolves, although the final score predictions vary.

Arkansas State also enters the game 1-1 after losing 34-24 to a talented Memphis team. The Red Wolves responded with a 52-7 victory over West Georgia. TCU should expect a capable offense that could challenge its defense, particularly the secondary. As Tom Burke explained in this week’s Midnite Madness, the Red Wolves cannot be overlooked.

How to Watch TCU vs. Arkansas State

Kari Ashley, TCU Horned Frogs, 09/15/2026 | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs/TCU ON SI

Who: TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1)

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

When: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 19

TV/Streaming: ESPNU and the ESPN app

TV announcers: Ted Emrich, play-by-play, and Fozzy Whittaker, analyst

Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

Radio announcers: Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos

Betting odds: TCU is an 18.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 56.5

Weather: Saturday’s forecast calls for a high near 96 degrees with a low chance of rain

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What to Know Before Gametime

TCU’s injury situation looks similar to previous weeks. Wide receiver Jordan Dwyer is not expected to play as he continues to work through an injury. Craig will need to continue targeting his tight ends and wide receiver Ed Small while Dwyer is unavailable.

Defensive end Zachary Chapman is also not expected to suit up, leaving coach Sonny Dykes without two talented players on opposite sides of the ball. Some of the caution is aimed at getting both players healthy for conference play, when their presence will be needed most.

The Frogs are expected to get Jamel Johnson back in the secondary. His return could be significant against an Arkansas State offense that has shown the ability to throw deep and spread the ball around the field.

TCU’s biggest objective will be controlling the line of scrimmage and taking command early. Arkansas State presents a more serious test than Grambling State, but the Frogs should still have the advantage in talent and depth. This is TCU’s final opportunity to sharpen the details before opening Big 12 play at UCF.

For a closer look at the matchup, read why Arkansas State represents TCU’s final test before Big 12 play. Jason Phillips also broke down the areas worth tracking in his latest installment of Keep Score With Me.

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Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

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Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.